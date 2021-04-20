The positive balance of foreign trade of Russia in January-February of this year was at the level of $ 19 billion, which is 26.92% ($ 7 billion) less than in the same period last year. This is reported on the website Federal Customs Service (FCS) on Tuesday, April 20.

Exports of goods from Russia for the reporting period amounted to $ 56.6 billion, having decreased by 6.4% in annual terms, imports – $ 37.5 billion, an increase of 9.3%.

In general, the country’s foreign trade turnover for the reporting period decreased by 0.7%, to $ 94.2 billion.

The basis of Russian exports was traditionally fuel and energy products, the share of which in the commodity structure of exports amounted to 54% against 63.6% in January 2020.

Among imports, the largest share was made up of machinery and equipment – 47.7% (in January 2020 – 44.9%).

In the country structure of foreign trade of the Russian Federation, the EU accounted for 35.7% of Russian trade in the first two months of 2021 (in January 2020 – 37.7%), the CIS countries – 12.4% (11.9%), for the EAEU countries – 9.2% (8.4%) and for the APEC countries – 34.1% (33.2%).

The main trade partners of Russia in January-February of this year among non-CIS countries were: China, with which trade turnover amounted to $ 17.4 billion (-1% to the same period last year), Germany – $ 7.3 billion (+ 1.5%) , The Netherlands – $ 5.3 billion (-7.2%), Turkey – $ 4.2 billion (+ 6.1%) and the Republic of Korea – $ 4 billion (+ 39.2%).

Earlier on the same day, Izvestia, citing the calculations of the Higher School of Economics, reported that the weight of oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in the total revenues in the first quarter of this year became a record low in the entire history of observations since 2011: their share was 30%. The previous minimum specified reporting period was recorded in 2016 – then the weight of receipts from the sale of energy resources in January-March amounted to 34%.

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance, in January-March federal budget revenues reached 5.3 trillion rubles, which is 12% more than a year earlier. Revenues from the sale of energy resources in this volume reached 1.6 trillion rubles, which is almost 10% lower than in 2020.