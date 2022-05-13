Tension is growing between Russia and Finland, a historically neutral country that in recent hours has expressed its firm decision to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The country’s president, Sauli Niinistö, assured this past Thursday that Finland should “apply for membership in NATO without delay”. Russia’s response was immediate and qualified as “threatens” this possible movement of a country with which it shares more than 1,300 kilometers of border.

But it was not the only answer, because behind it there is already a firm decision: Russia to cut electricity supply to Finland due to payment problems. This was confirmed this afternoon by the company RAO Nordic OY, a European subsidiary of the Russian energy company Inter RAO. “See ya forced to suspend the importation of electricity from May 14″, it indicates in a statement on its website.

The company notes that for years They imported electricity from Russia to Finland “and selling it to the Nord Pool exchange for many years.” Now, after the latest events, they emphasize that the sales made from May 6 “no funds have yet been credited to our bank account”.