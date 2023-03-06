Russia’s first female long-distance train driver Sokolova will drive the train on March 6

Russia’s first female long-distance train driver Oksana Sokolova will start her first independent flight on March 6. They told about it RIA News in the press service of the company “Russian Railways” (RZD).

It is specified that she will drive passenger train No. 115 on the Tomsk-Adler route on the Yekaterinburg-Druzhinino section. It is noted that Sokolova received a certificate of an electric locomotive driver in January 2023. She became the first woman in Russian Railways who was entrusted with driving long-distance passenger trains. She received admission to independent work after a three-month practice, accompanied by an experienced mentor, the agency notes.

On January 1, 2021, the order of the Ministry of Labor came into force on the approval of a reduced list of professions in which the use of women’s labor is limited. Russian women were officially allowed hundreds of “male” professions.