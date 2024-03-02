Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Russian ships surprisingly turn around shortly before the Black Sea. Hazard reports are suspected to be the cause. Is it because of Ukraine's tactics?

Istanbul – Russian ships are said to have recently entered the Bosphorus Strait between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, only to suddenly turn back. This was announced by the Navy spokesman UkraineDmitry Pletenchuk, according to the Ukrainian News Agency Unian with. The ships out Russia their freedom of movement is restricted and the lack of Russian presence in the Black Sea shows that “the enemy is fully aware of the danger”.

According to Pletenchuk, the units were supposed to escort ships out of the strait in the recent incident. “This happens irregularly, about once a month,” said Pletentschuk Unian. The navy spokesman suspected a danger message was the trigger for the reversal, but explained that it was difficult to determine the exact cause.

“Positive trend” in the Black Sea: Ukraine impresses with unconventional naval tactics

Pletenchuk concluded from the situation that he was Ukraine war, that “a positive trend is visible for us in the Black Sea.” The Ukrainian explained that the ships had moved along the Turkish border in order to remain in Turkish territorial waters. “So they didn’t take the shortest route that they would normally take, but fled to their hiding places,” said Pletentschuk.

British intelligence also reported deficiencies in Russian strategy “against Ukraine’s unconventional approach to maritime warfare.” Ukraine does not have a particularly large navy, but has recently successfully used naval drones. Nevertheless, Russia can be relatively safe attack from the eastern Black Sea, according to British intelligence. Most recently, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on X The destruction of the Ivanovets missile ship with Magura V5 naval drones represented a setback for the Russian Navy, according to which Ukranews Russian activity in the Black Sea was reduced. Also the Sinking of the “Caesar Kunikov” increased the effect.

The alleged Ivanovets ship in the Defense Ministry video footage purporting to prove the drone attack. © IMAGO/Cover Images

Nataliya Humenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said Russia also recently attempted to deploy strategic aircraft from the Black Sea. The attack is said to have been canceled there too. “Something went wrong,” Humenyuk explained.

Hardly any ships left in the seas around Ukraine: Is Russia afraid of the Black Sea?

Although no specific ships were mentioned in the conversation, OSINT analyzes always found noticeable movements of Russian ships. OSINT is short for “Open Source Intelligence” and means publicly accessible, security-relevant information. This was also the case with the US-sanctioned cargo ship “Sparta IV” and the cargo ship “Yaz”, which often transports aviation fuel, both of which made a U-turn shortly before the southern Bosphorus canal entrance on February 26th, three days before the interview was published.

Yörük Işık, who shared the incident on X, is an OSINT observer for the Bosphorus Strait. “Fake civilian ships that dare not sail the Black Sea?” Işık asked in the description of the Yaz post.

Pletenchuk reported: “Now there is only one unit in the Black Sea.” In a Inferfax The Ukrainian Navy's published message also noted “an enemy ship in the Black Sea,” as well as “one enemy ship in the Sea of ​​Azov and two enemy ships in the Mediterranean. There are no carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles,” the statement said. While Ukraine recently suffered losses on the rural front near Avdiivka, reports paint a more successful picture for the battle at sea. (lismah)