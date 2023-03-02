RIA Novosti: the volume of the external public debt of the Russian Federation in 2022 decreased to 4.039 trillion rubles

The volume of Russia’s external public debt in 2022 decreased for the first time in three years. This is reported RIA News with reference to the data of the Accounts Chamber.

At the end of 2022, the volume of Russia’s external public debt amounted to 4.039 trillion rubles. In 2019, this figure reached 3.395 trillion rubles, in 2020 – 4.189 trillion rubles, in 2021 – 4.435 trillion rubles. At the same time, the volume of the total public debt in 2022 amounted to 22.82 trillion rubles, and its share in relation to GDP fell by one percentage point to 17.1 percent.

In addition, the volume of domestic public debt at the end of last year amounted to 18.78 billion rubles, the volume of external public debt – 4,038.6 billion rubles, including obligations under state guarantees – 1,381.9 billion rubles.

According to the auditors, these indicators correspond to the “norm”. According to experts, Russia’s public debt is at a safe level, and its ratio to GDP was called the smallest among all the members of the G20 (G20). The Accounts Chamber explained that a public debt indicator of up to 20 percent of GDP is safe.

The department added that in a number of developed countries the level of public debt exceeds 100 percent of GDP and does not seriously affect the stable position of the economies.