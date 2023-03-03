Tax and customs revenue from oil and gas sales in January fell to the lowest level since August 2020.

Moscow relies on energy revenues, which last year amounted to about 11.6 trillion rubles ($154 billion), to finance government spending, and was forced to sell foreign reserves to cover a deficit that increased as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Revenue from oil and gas sales contributed to the budget by 521.2 billion rubles last month, compared with 425.5 billion in January and 971.7 billion in February 2022.

The ministry said on Wednesday that it had set the reference price for Urals crude at $49.56 a barrel last February, which is slightly more than the $49.48 price it set in January.

But it is well below the price I set in February 2022 at $77.16.

Russia’s budget deficit this year is expected to reach 2 percent of GDP.

Any additional deficit would require Russia to increase its foreign exchange sales, cut spending, expand borrowing or impose more taxes.