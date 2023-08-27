Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Split

Vladimir Putin is caught in the crosshairs of his enemies: After Prigozhin’s death, there are new threats against the Russian president in the middle of the Ukraine war.

Moscow – Prigozhin’s alleged death continues to cause unrest in Russia. After the news of the Wagner boss’s possible plane crash spread on Wednesday evening, there were repeated indications that Vladimir Putin was involved. The Wagner mercenaries have already sworn revenge, but another group is now targeting the Kremlin boss and threatening to kill Putin.

Death of Putin: After the Prigozhin plane crash, a group wants to target Russia’s presidents

“As long as Putin is breathing, the world is in danger,” writes the “Liberty of Russia” legion on Twitter and calls for Putin’s death. After the death of Wagner boss Prigozhin, the fighters of the volunteer brigade demanded “Legion of Freedom of Russia‘ now the ‘elimination’ of Russia’s president. But there is also a catch: together with the so-called anti-Putin coalition, only the Legion is able to take action against the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech on August 21, 2023. After Prigozhin’s death, he himself is now being targeted. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev/ITAR-TASS

More than a year and a half after the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the situation in Russia is more tense than ever. Almost two months ago, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin moved to Moscow with his mercenary army to take action against the military leadership. It is uncertain whether he was actually trying to overthrow Putin with a coup. However, there was little resistance on his march to Moscow, which may indicate that support for Putin in Russia is crumbling.

Putin dead soon? Renegades in the Ukraine war want to liquidate Russia’s president

After months of EU sanctions, a fragile economy and high losses in the Ukraine war, there have been suspicions that support for Putin is dwindling for some time. Ukraine’s recent drone strikes on cities in Russia are also taking a toll on popular morale. The “special operation” in Ukraine has long since turned into a grueling war in which the defenders, with the support of the West, are now pushing ahead with their own counter-offensive.

For many experts, the brief putsch by the Wagner group was a clear sign that Putin’s power is no longer as solid as it was before the Ukrane war broke out. How Newsweek writes, many Russians, who originally supported the invasion of the neighboring country, are now said to be turning against Putin. But there hasn’t been an opposition in Russia for months: Kremlin boss Putin rules with an iron fist and doesn’t tolerate any resistance.

Death of Putin because of Ukraine war: Legion sees no other way out

Vladimir Putin has meanwhile become an enemy not only outside of Russia and since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. “Legion of Freedom of Russia” therefore sees the only way out in the elimination of Putin. Above an image of Putin edited to show a red target symbol aimed at his head, the group added: “Only our combined efforts can eliminate Putin.”

While the Kremlin emphatically denies any involvement after the alleged death of Wagner boss Prigozhin, the legion sees Putin as the mastermind behind the plane crash. Without providing any evidence, she claims that the tragedy shows that “nobody can reach an agreement with Putin”.

Impact of Putin’s death unclear: Wagner mercenaries want to avenge Prigozhin’s death

Putin’s death has been on the agenda ever since the war in Ukraine broke out. However, experts disagree about the impact of a possible liquidation of the Kremlin boss. It is sometimes speculated that Russia, which improves its miracle tank T-14 Armata, could only threaten more arbitrariness and chaos. After the death of Prigozhin, it was initially feared that Wagner mercenaries might again set off on a march to Moscow. So far this has not come true.

Meanwhile, Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko sees no possible involvement of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin in the alleged killing of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Whose Wagner Army should remain in Belarus, the President announced on Saturday, August 26. The extent to which Putin could be in danger from the Legion’s threats can only be guessed at: In the past there have been repeated rumors of possible attacks on the Kremlin boss. Among other things, Putin protects himself with several doppelgangers. (fbu with dpa)