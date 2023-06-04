Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Several drones were shot down in Russia on May 30th. Some of them are located above where Russia’s elite live, in close proximity to Putin’s residence.

Moscow – During the drone attacks on the Russian capital Moscow early Tuesday morning (May 30), the residence of the Russian President was apparently only a few kilometers from one of the launch sites Wladimir Putin removed. This is according to a list by senior Russian politician Alexander Chinštein released on Tuesday.

Russia’s elite trembles: drones shot down in the immediate vicinity of Putin’s residence

According to his spokesman, Putin himself was in the center of the Kremlin at the time of the attacks Moscow. He worked there and was informed about the drone strikes on the Russian capital, said Presidential Office spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Three of the eight drones were shot down over parts of the posh suburb of Rublevka in western Moscow. One of these launch sites is said to be only a few kilometers, about ten minutes, from Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

A view of the Novo-Ogaryovo estate, where Russian President Vladimir Putin resides. (Archive image) © Dragan Tatic/dpa

It remains unclear whether Putin’s residence was the specific target of the attacks. Rublyovka combines several well-secured residential areas in western Moscow. Russia’s elite lives there. In addition to Putin, former President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin are also said to have their residences in one of the suburbs. In addition, many rich businessmen are said to live in the area.

Drones shot down over Russia’s elite in Moscow – Putin threatens retaliation

According to Russian authorities, several houses were damaged and two people injured in the attack. Russia accuses Ukraine of being responsible for the attacks. Putin himself also commented on the drone attack against Moscow. He described the work of its own anti-aircraft defense as satisfactory, but called for further improvement. According to him, the anti-aircraft defense should be strengthened. “We will do that,” promised the Kremlin chief. With the attack, Kiev would provoke Russia into attacking Ukrainian civilians in return and threatened to react. The Ukraine had meanwhile denied direct responsibility for the attacks on Moscow.

With the drone attacks, the Ukraine war finally arrived in Russia. A drone attack with two missiles over the Kremlin was repelled in early May. Previously, the attacks on Russia had mostly been limited to the immediate border region with Ukraine and not aimed at civilian areas. (nz/dpa)