From: Daniel Dillman

Drive a Mercedes and make calls with iPhones. Russia’s leadership does not forego luxury – and thus disregards direct orders from Vladimir Putin.

Moscow – Since the start of the Ukraine war, Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin has appealed to his own people. The President calls for a united front. Words like war were banned in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Criticism of the military or the actions of the Russian troops was made a punishable offence. High-ranking officials were banned from using Western luxuries.

But the first row of Kremlin politicians, of all people, does not seem willing to give up using US smartphones or German cars. So it was ex-president Dimitri Medvedev, who, according to the US news portal Newsweek drove up last week with a whole fleet of luxury Mercedes-Benz models.

Medvedev drives a Mercedes – and ignores Putin’s order

Medvedev’s Mercedes trip does not seem to have been an isolated case. Like the independent news portal, among others amplification reports from Russia itself, high-ranking Kremlin politicians are said to be seen again and again treating themselves to western luxury items. Most of the talk is of high-quality limousines and smartphones from the US manufacturer Apple. In the week after Vladimir Putin banned the use of Western products alone, Russian officials are said to have invested more than $570,000 in foreign cars — in direct defiance of the Kremlin chief’s clear orders.

High-ranking officials appear to be ignoring Vladimir Putin’s orders, not only on issues of transportation, but also on communications. Like the also independent news portal Agent Stvo reported, the entire management team of the state-owned company Rostec would continue to use Apple smartphones. Public officials in Russia have been banned from using them since the beginning of July. Putin fears that the Apple devices could give the US government secret information from the Kremlin’s leadership.

Putin forbids western luxury – but Russia offers no alternatives

One reason for the leadership’s ignorance of Vladimir Putin’s orders may be the lack of Russian alternatives. The numerous efforts to develop domestic alternatives to Western consumer goods and technologies have so far failed in Russia. There is neither a successful smartphone from Russia on the market, nor is the Russian car market known for producing luxury cars. According to official statistics, in 2022 the domestic auto market experienced its worst year since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The market shares of Russian companies collapsed and fell by more than 60 percent.

“Many foreign companies, both Western and Korean, have left the Russian market,” economist Oleg Iganov told IPS Newsweek the current situation. “In the past, if you wanted to buy a cheap car, you would have bought a Korean car. But that is no longer possible.” At the moment, it is primarily suppliers from China who are filling the gap. However, not enough cars would be produced there to supply the Russian market in addition to the domestic one.

Putin’s claim to leadership is shaky

Open disregard for his unequivocal orders comes at a very bad time for Vladimir Putin. The Ukraine war is far from going as planned. Ukraine’s western allies show no sign of ceasing support. The Russian economy continues to struggle with the sanctions and the Russian currency, the ruble, has been in free fall for weeks. In addition, the Wagner mercenary rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has dampened Putin’s claim to absolute leadership. As a result, Putin has little choice but to accept that his direct orders are disregarded. (Daniel Dillman)