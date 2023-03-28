Home page politics

Russian music producer Iosif Prigozhin in December 2022. © IMAGO/Komsomolskaya Pravda

The phone call between two Putin allies has been made public. In it they blasphemed about the Kremlin boss – and shortly afterwards denied the conversation.

Moscow – Anyone who publicly opposes the Kremlin in Russia usually has to face consequences. A phone call between music producer Iosif Prigozhin and oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov has now been leaked. Iosif Prigozhin (who is not related to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin) and Akhmedov are officially behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and his attack on Ukraine. In the phone call, however, the two blasphemed about the Kremlin boss. They called him, among other things, a “dwarf” with a “Napoleon complex”.

The conversation was posted online a few weeks ago loud Bavarian radio picked up belatedly by the Ukrainian media. “Putin doesn’t care about anything, he doesn’t care about the motherland – he’s a satan,” was just one of the sentences in the half-hour phone call between the two Russians who were actually loyal to the Kremlin. Many observers interpret the conversation as an example of how supposed Putin supporters actually think about the current situation.

Sensitive phone call published: Putin friends gossip about the Russian president and the Kremlin elite

Putin and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev are “little people, tiny, full of insecurities. Everyone hates them,” said Akhmedov, who sat on the Federation political council from 2004 to 2007. And referring to the Ukraine war: “And what the hell will it end with? And how the hell is all this going to be resolved after it’s over?” Another prominent phrase in the phone call was: “Putin can’t be saved, he’s responsible for everything. We have a republic, a federation, a presidential system. The President will have to answer for all of this. For everything. You will hold him accountable.”

The Russian elite was not spared from the verbal blunders of the interlocutors. Putin would blame the tense situation at the front on Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Prigozhin believed. But he sees the responsibility with Putin friend and boss of the Russian high-tech giant Rostec, Sergey Chemezov: “He is responsible for the military-industrial complex and doesn’t care about it. I can’t say a single good word about him.”

Akhmedov, on the other hand, an Azerbaijani businessman, blamed Putin’s inner circle. “You deceived him,” he explained. “They live in their own reality, in their own world, with their ex-secretaries for wives, and they act like they’re special. Everything is just so great,” says the entrepreneur. He labeled the Kremlin elites as “damn scum” and “scumbags”.

Anti-Putin conversation overheard: Iosif Prigozhin denies allegations

In a statement, Prigozhin claimed the conversation was “fake,” imitating voices. He later changed his testimony, saying he “can’t remember” the conversation. The Exile Portal istories recently referred to an informant with the Russian secret service, according to which the phone call was absolutely authentic. Political scientist Sergei Markov, who is close to the Kremlin, admitted that the recording was “perhaps” real and that the participants were “apparently” drunk: “The majority of the elite cannot explain the reasons for the lack of a Russian victory, and that frustrates them. And they explain it in strange ways.”

Asked if he fears the possible consequences, Iosif Prigozhin told the St. Petersburg newspaper Fontanka: “Of course I’m scared. Of course that makes me uncomfortable. But first I’m feeling the psychological consequences. I feel very bad now. And that is the most important. I’m very uncomfortable with this whole story.” In the interview, he also noted, “I’m in shock now and I don’t see how I’m supposed to move on with this shit.”

Meanwhile, according to a poll by separatist leader Oleg Tsarev on Telegram, about 58 percent think the audio recording is real, while only 13 percent believe it is fake. Russian journalist Dmitry Kolesev told the British daily Mirror: “ZFor the first time we heard what some members of the Russian elite really think and feel. They hate Putin, they are fully aware of the scale of the catastrophe and understand that the country has no future with Putin.” (ale)