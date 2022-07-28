Russia’s economy shrinks 4 percent in the second quarter of this year… and Western sanctions are the main reasons

The ministry said on Wednesday that the country’s economy declined in the second quarter of 2022, after a 3.5 percent growth in the first quarter.

The first quarter growth is expected to be Russia’s last strong growth of the year, before the negative impact of economic sanctions on the country is reversed.

Many countries have imposed economic sanctions on Moscow, most notably the United States and the European Union, due to the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis on February 24.

The pace of contraction in the country’s economy rose to 4.9 percent year on year in June, compared to a contraction of 4.3 percent in May, the ministry added.

On July 13, the supervisor of monetary policy at the Russian Central Bank, Kirill Tremasov, confirmed that the Russian economy was "showing signs of stability", after it had received a blow from the unprecedented Western sanctions that were imposed after the military operations in Ukraine.