Kishida: Japan-US alliance is necessary due to the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the defense alliance between Tokyo and Washington was necessary due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. He spoke about this in an interview CNN.

According to the Japanese prime minister, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East and East Asia have prompted the country to review its defense strategy. “That is why Japan decided to fundamentally strengthen its defense capabilities, as well as significantly change its security policy in these areas,” Kishida said.

The prime minister of the eastern neighboring country made the announcement ahead of a summit in the United States, where he plans to meet President Joe Biden and address Congress. He also plans to attend the first trilateral summit between the United States, Japan and the Philippines.

Kishida stressed that he sees a threat in “attempts to change the status quo in the East China and South China Seas,” referring to the territorial disputes of the Philippines and Japan with China.

Earlier it was reported that Japanese Prime Minister Kishida proposed that North Korea hold its first summit meeting since 2002.