From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Big success for Kiev: The Ukrainian army is scrapping a Russian air defense system behind the front line that cost 15 million euros.

Kiev – Another setback for Russian war efforts in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian troops have destroyed an advanced Russian air defense system in the contested Kherson region. This emerges from new recordings. The US magazine, among others, reported on the incident Newsweek.

Kherson: Ukraine shoots down air defense system in Russian-controlled territory

A clip shared by the Kyiv military in southern Ukraine and widely shared on open source intelligence accounts and social media shows a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system being hit. However, the clip has not yet been independently verified.

It is said to have been destroyed near the Kherson village of Chaplynka, far behind the current front lines in Russian-controlled territory, by an M142 HIMARS attack. Ukraine recently celebrated several successful drone attacks.

“Drone killer” eliminated: Major success for Ukraine armed forces

President Vladimir Putin’s army’s Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile system is a short-range mobile system estimated to be worth around $15 million. It is intended for use against aircraft, cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions, as well as to support other air defense units during major attacks. The open source intelligence report called the Pantsir system a “drone killer.”

According to the Dutch open-source intelligence agency Oryx, Russia lost a confirmed 21 Pantsir-S1 systems in Ukraine between February 2022 and early October 2023. However, the actual value is likely to be higher because only visually verified losses are taken into account.

Ukraine is making progress in its war against Russia

The shooting down of the system is not the only good news for Kiev. Recently there have been heavy losses for Russia. After days of fierce fighting, the Ukrainian army says it has managed to push back Russian forces several kilometers on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River. Preliminary estimates varied “between three and eight kilometers” depending on the nature and geography of the bank, army spokeswoman Natalia Gumenyuk said on Ukrainian television on Sunday (November 19). Meanwhile, Russia attacked the capital Kiev, again with drones, according to authorities.

Gumenyuk did not say whether Ukraine had fully regained control of the area in the Kherson region through its advance on the Dnipro and whether the Russians had withdrawn. “The enemy continues its artillery shelling on the right bank,” she said. It is estimated that there are “tens of thousands” of Russian soldiers in the area. The spokeswoman emphasized that Ukraine still has “a lot of work” to do. (cgsc with afp)