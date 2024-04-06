SFor some time now, Russia has again been honoring “heroine mothers”: women who have given birth to ten or more Russian citizens. Vladimir Putin reintroduced the order, which had been forgotten with the end of the Soviet Union, in the summer of 2022. If the president had his way, Russian families would soon have at least three, and preferably five, six or seven children again: the extended family model should become the “norm” again, Putin said in his address to the nation in February. In his fifth term in office, which began after the sham election in mid-March, the birth rate is expected to “sustainably increase.” Despite the thousands of war deaths likely to result this year, the Kremlin has declared 2024 the “Year of the Family.”

Russia's demographic situation was already bad before the invasion of Ukraine. A similarly low birth rate as in Western countries coincided with a much lower life expectancy. The pandemic, in which Russia was one of the countries with the highest excess mortality in the world, widened the gap even further. Now the war is making the problem starkly visible: Russia's economy is struggling to find far too few workers, while hundreds of thousands of men are being sent to the front and at least tens of thousands more – mostly well-educated and in prime age to have children – have left the country. This thins out an already small generation: that of 25 to 30 year olds who were born in the low birth rate of the 1990s. Because of this “demographic depression,” but also because of the uncertainties of the war, fewer children were born in the past two years than in 20 years.





Russia has also become less attractive for migrants since the attack. Because the ruble has depreciated sharply, there are far fewer Central Asians, who worked in droves in Russian cities as couriers, construction workers and street sweepers until spring 2022: They can now earn more in their home countries. Millions of workers are already missing in industry, which is in full swing due to rearmament; the economy is overheated and inflation is high. There are “gigantic problems” in the labor market due to the lack of young people, says economist Natalja Subarevich, who teaches in Moscow; demographics will be a “huge hurdle to economic growth” in the next few years.

First, abortions in private clinics will be banned

Last summer, Russia turned to the fight against abortion as a means of increasing the birth rate. This fits with Putin's ideology of “traditional values” in contrast to the supposedly liberal, depraved West. The Kremlin-loyal head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, spoke of a “magic wand” with which to increase the population: “If we succeed in dissuading women from having abortions, the statistics will immediately go up.” That is the situation In Russia it's actually not dramatic at all, on the contrary: since the beginning of the 1980s, when better contraceptives gradually came to the Soviet Union, the number of abortions has been falling continuously. According to demographers, in 2022 the rate – excluding miscarriages, which are usually counted in Russia – was 10.3 abortions per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44, slightly above the level in Germany, but well below that in France, Sweden and the United States States. Nevertheless, Putin described Russia's abortion numbers as an “acute problem” in November.