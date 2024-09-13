Deputy Russian Defense Minister: NATO Makes Plans to Send Troops to Ukraine

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin said that NATO is making plans to send troops to Ukraine in order to force Russia to negotiate, writes TASS.

According to him, Kyiv is now being provided with comprehensive military assistance to push it to strike Russian territory. “In order to ensure conditions for forcibly coercing Russia into negotiations according to Kyiv’s formulas, NATO countries are making plans to send their troops to Ukraine,” Fomin said.

He added that this is a “dangerous game” that could lead to a direct military clash between nuclear powers. In conclusion, Fomin noted that against this backdrop, Washington is actively working on a new version of the nuclear doctrine, in which, according to Russia, “the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons could be significantly lowered.”

Earlier, retired US military officer Daniel Davis said that Western countries are taking very big risks by trying to allow the Ukrainian side to strike deep into Russian territory. This is how he commented on President Vladimir Putin’s statement that NATO is discussing the possibility of direct participation in a military conflict with Moscow.