Home page politics

Split

Sergei Shoigu appears to be Russia’s defense minister. © Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

Wagner boss Prigozhin put pressure on the Russian military leadership. After the uprising ended, there was speculation as to whether Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu would have to vacate his post. An update.

Moscow – After the armed uprising by the Wagner mercenary group last weekend, the Russian government released footage of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for the first time. The 47-second video without sound, which shows Shoigu in consultation with other military officers, is said to have been recorded during a visit to the combat zone in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

The minister visited one of the front command points there, it said. This could not initially be verified independently. No information was given as to when the recordings were made.

There was no public trace of Shoigu at the weekend after mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigoshin started an uprising on Saturday night and temporarily occupied the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Russia’s chief of staff, Valeri Gerasimov, did not comment during these chaotic hours.

Prigozhin had made serious accusations against both Shoigu and Gerasimov, citing their alleged military misconduct as the reason why he wanted his fighters to march on Moscow. After Prigozhin surprisingly declared his uprising over on Saturday evening, speculation increased as to whether there might be personnel changes in the Russian military leadership. dpa