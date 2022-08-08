Senator Dzhabarov: Russia decided to withdraw START facilities from inspection due to US policy

Russia’s decision to temporarily withdraw its facilities from inspection activities under the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START) is a consequence of the US anti-Russian policy, and is not related to the conduct of a special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. This statement was made by Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, in an interview Interfax.

“This is not related to a special military operation. This decision is a consequence of the powerful anti-Russian policy that has been carried out over the past 10-15 years, with such an essentially undeclared war that the United States unleashed. These are links of the same chain,” Dzhabarov explained.

He believes that the root cause of such a decision lies in the behavior of the American side. The senator recalled that the United States blocked the Russian inspection, which, under START-3, could visit America and see how the terms of the Treaty are being fulfilled. “So they are also chasing our embassy, ​​restricting all trips across the territory of the United States of America, so I think this is the right decision,” he said.

At the same time, Dzhabarov expressed the hope that “common sense will still prevail among the Americans and the Americans will remove these restrictions, and then we will do the same on terms of reciprocity.”

On August 8, Russia notified the United States of Russia’s temporary closure of inspections of START facilities. The Foreign Ministry called the goal of this to ensure the equal functioning of the Treaty. According to the department, this is not happening now. It is indicated, in particular, that due to the restriction of air traffic between countries, Russian inspection teams cannot get to the United States, while Russia does not create such obstacles for the Americans.