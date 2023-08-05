Take the fictional Russian man Aleksander (30). He has a wife and let’s say two children. Aleksander serves as a calculation example here. The family lives on the Volga in Chuvashia or in another underserved region. Aleksander has two arms and two legs – no restrictions. With his work he earns the regional average: 40,000 rubles per month (converted to 388 euros based on the exchange rate on Friday morning).

Now suppose he signs a contract with the Russian army – or is mobilized, it doesn’t matter financially. He immediately benefits: a monthly salary of 195,000 rubles (1,892 euros), and on top of that a ‘signing bonus’ of another 195,000 rubles. Previously he would have had to work for ten months for this amount.

After five months – first a short training, then to the front in Ukraine – our self-invented Aleksander dies. His family then receives more money than he could have raised with his salary until retirement. “It makes his death more profitable than his life,” says Russian economist Vladislav Inozemtsev from Washington. He recently made this calculation for the first time and calls it the “death economy” (deathonomics). His theory was much discussed in Russian independent media.

An overview of the benefits promised to the next of kin: 5 million rubles (48,500 euros) will be paid out on behalf of the president. The regional government adds an additional 1 to 3 million. The forces turned before that already spent almost 5 million rubles. Soldiers also have compulsory insurance that provides the next of kin with at least 2.9 million rubles. Depending on the place of residence, a widow receives a military pension of at least 21,000 rubles (204 euros) per month. Children of killed soldiers receive an allowance of 2,800 rubles per month.

Three years after his death, Aleksander has already provided his family with almost 15 million rubles, the equivalent of 145,500 euros. In addition, the mortgage of the fallen person is also paid off. As long as she does not remarry, his widow will also receive 60 percent discount on energy bills and public transport. If all allowances are actually paid, that is. According to economist Inozemtsev, this is currently the case. “These payments have been in order since July last year.” It is necessary that someone’s body is recovered and that his death is officially declared. “I think the Russian Defense Ministry looked at how the Wagner Group did it and then converted the entire Russian army into something very similar to the mercenary structure,” Inozemtsev said. This is how Russia uses its financial and demographic superiority over Ukraine in the war.

Shortage of manpower

Last year there was speculation that Russia would have to give up the war because it was running out of manpower. If Ukrainian estimates are correct, hundreds of Russians die at the front every day. Yet almost a year has passed since the massive forced mobilization of last September, and the front has not collapsed. “There is no shortage of manpower. And I can explain this from an economic point of view,” says Inozemtsev. “Because the payment is quite attractive.”

Head of the National Security Council and former president Dmitry Medvedev revealed that since January last Thursday 231,000 people contracted with the army. In the first half of this year, Russia spent 1 trillion rubles (9.7 billion euros) rubles on military salaries.

The poorest areas in Russia contribute disproportionately to the manpower for the war. Of the 26 regions with the highest known conscription rates, 23 had income levels below the national average, revealed Russian independent media late last year. This is partly because poor men do not have the means to pay for their military service, but also because it is often their best chance of improving their socio-economic position.

So Russia is putting down a juicy carrot to lure men to the battlefield where, according to Ukraine, a total of more than 200,000 Russians have already lost their lives. But the Russian government has also laid out an administrative stick. The mobilization law was amended last week. The fines for evading mobilization have been increased. The conscription age has been extended from 18 to 31 years old – previously the upper limit was 28 years old. From now on, reservists can be called up until the age of 55 (previously this stopped at 50). These measures increase the potential size of the Russian army by 4 million men.

“This law was written for a great war. For general mobilization. That great war can already be smelled,” said Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Defense Committee in the State Duma during the vote. Analysts draw their conclusions: the Kremlin is looking no way out before the war. It is looking for a way to stay in Ukraine and expand its deployment.

Economy is holding up

Russian economists believe that Russia can sustain this strategy for a long time. This year, 30 percent of state spending will go to defense. That seems like a lot, but between 2011 and 2022 Russia also spent between 14 and 23 percent of its budget on defense every year. All the money put into circulation through military spending has a positive effect on the local economy. In 2022, the Russian economy only contracted despite the sanctions 2.1 percent and the International Monetary Fund expects even slight growth this year. The Western sanctions have even created a kind of insulating layer around the Russian economy, making it less sensitive to the global economy. Nationalizing some western companies has also filled the greenhouse, but high oil and gas prices are the cork on which everything floats.

“Unless there is a sudden drop in oil prices, or something catastrophic like that, Russia will have enough money to sustain current spending for about two years,” he said. writes Alexandra Prokopenko, journalist of the Russian medium The Bell publishing in exile from abroad.

Inozemtsev maintains a similar period: “The sanctions are quite serious and could undermine the government’s ability to go to war… in two to four years. Because the budget is set up for it.”

He says the biggest problem will be inflation as the government floods the market with money. The ruble has lost nearly half its value against the dollar since the end of last year. This means that imported goods are becoming out of reach for many Russians. That will affect the standard of living.

For example, President Putin proposed on Thursday that the government would no longer buy foreign cars for state and municipal officials, but that employees would drive Russian cars from now on. to ride. Even though Putin acknowledged that these cars are “more modest” than what officials are used to.

All in all, the figures also show just how many artifices Russia must take to keep the war going. That is not sustainable forever. “Russia cannot keep this up indefinitely. The situation will worsen. No doubt about it,” says Inozemstev.

This could lead to more poverty, so that Russia maintains a stable supply to the army. But the enthusiasm seems to be waning. “Inozemstev describes exactly the situation here in the north in a depressed regional center,” writes an anonymous Russian account in response to Inozemstev’s article. “At the beginning of the war, a hundred adventurous men signed up. When they started offering good money for the contract, 1,000 to 1,300 people from the village of 50,000 people mobilized.” Since then, the number of soldiers’ graves in the local cemetery has grown steadily, according to the author, and the enthusiasm has dropped to “around zero”.

The Kremlin can raise salaries again, or turn to coercion. Everything indicates that Russia is preparing for a second wave of mobilization in the autumn. “The preparations are aimed at avoiding the mistakes of the first wave of mobilization,” says editor-in-chief Sergei Smirnov in a video for the Russian independent medium Media zone. There will be no run on the borders: once the call has been sent, the border is closed to the addressee: he is no longer allowed to leave the country.

Russia is committed to appearing strong. To show that there are enough reserves to be a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the NATO countries. As North Korea shows, a country can sustain this for a long time – even if its own population is starving. Yet there is also rot in the Kremlin’s chair legs. During the Wagner uprising at the end of June, it was clear how little enthusiasm there was within the defense apparatus to stop the insurgents. The heavily armed mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, met little resistance during their march on Moscow.

Russian military intelligence sources hinted against Russia’s independent investigative journalism medium The Insider that there may be more coup attempts to come. “Everyone in the Defense Department is tired of this war and wants it to end,” said one military intelligence source. “You can feel the dissatisfaction, so I expect an armed uprising by the fall.”

