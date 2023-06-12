Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Are you facing a water shortage? Recruits of the Russian armed forces in the annexed peninsula of Crimea. © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

The suspected blow-up of the Kakhovka dam becomes an own goal for Russia. That’s what Eastern Europe expert Klaus Gestwa believes. In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA, the historian explains his thesis.

Munich/Tübingen – During the Ukraine war, this act of war also shocked the West: Presumably Russia caused a devastating explosion on the occupied dam of the Kakhovka reservoir in the Cherson region.

Blow up of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine: Russia is blamed

Apparently, Moscow was also taking a considerable risk for its own troops. Finally, the North Crimean Canal, which feeds from the Kakhovka reservoir, supplies Crimea with water. Dr knows that Klaus Gestwa only too well. The historian from the University of Tübingen once wrote his doctoral thesis on the Kachowka complex and studied in Moscow and Saint Petersburg for a while.

In conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA explains the much-cited Eastern Europe expert (ARD, SRF, t-online), why it is now getting tricky for the Russian troops on the occupied peninsula. What he thinks the purpose of the blast should be. And what it says about the war policy of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin.

Kakhovka blast in Ukraine: Is Crimea running out of water?

Mr. Gestva, Moscow believes that Crimea is not running out of water via the North Crimean Canal.

In recent weeks, the Russian occupying power, which has the power plant, the dam and the lock at Kachowka in their power, has allowed the reservoir to fill up. The level was unusually high. This was used to convey plenty of water from the Kachowka reservoir, known as the “Cossack Sea”, to the more than 400-kilometer-long North Crimean Canal via the gigantic pumping stations. The water reservoirs in Crimea are therefore currently well filled. However, it is questionable whether the cool water will last for 500 days, as Russian authorities say.

Why?

Agriculture, industry and above all the large Russian military base in Sevastopol have a very high water requirement. There are few local sources. Before the annexation of Crimea and the subsequent Ukrainian blockade of the North Crimean Canal, the peninsula drew well over 80 percent of its water needs from the Dnipro. In the drought years from 2019 to 2021, people and businesses in Crimea therefore suffered severely from a lack of water. Without the Dnipro water there is a risk of renewed water shortage sooner or later. Economy and society are therefore facing difficult times on the peninsula.

Blow up of the Kakhovka dam: Consequences for the Crimea expected

What consequences for life in Crimea can be expected?

The migration wave from the Crimea will intensify, also because many companies will go bankrupt. The North Crimean Canal is and remains the lifeline of the peninsula. Once cut off, Crimea will not turn into a thriving landscape, as Putin promised in 2014. Because of the great thirst of the peninsula, the war, which was also fought with water, will leave behind sun-scorched earth not only in Crimea.

Eastern Europe expert at the University of Tübingen: the historian Klaus Gestwa. © Christopher Kuebler

What impact does the disaster have on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant?

The cooling pond at the nuclear power plant is currently full to the brim, ensuring that the reactors, which have now been shut down, will be cooled for the foreseeable future. However, because the bank landscape has changed due to the reduction in the volume of water in the Kachowka reservoir, there are concerns about the stability of the dam surrounding the cooling pond. Under no circumstances must it break.

Blow up at the Kakhovka dam: implications for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant?

Sounds worrying.

However, water can still be pumped up from here. In the next few days, the Dnipro will get its new course and the water volume of the remaining Kakhovka reservoir will have levelled. Only then can it be determined more precisely how threatening the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant will actually be. In any case, there is still no reason to give the all-clear. Unfortunately, concerns about a nuclear meltdown will remain.

Russia denies any responsibility for the dam blast.

Satellites and seismographs provide clear indications that there was a severe explosion inside the dam and power plant, which caused the dam to collapse several hundred meters away. The experts agree that this structural failure could not have been brought about by a missile or bomb from outside the Ukrainian armed forces. Telephone conversations between Russian soldiers that were tapped by the Ukrainian secret service and in which they plausibly describe the explosion and the breach of the dam prove that the Russian side was the perpetrator.

In the next few days, the Dnipro will get its new course and the water volume of the remaining Kakhovka reservoir will have levelled.

What do you think: did the Russian troops want to stop the Ukrainian counter-offensive on this sector of the front?

It remains unclear whether the heavy explosion was deliberate. When Russian troops retreated across the Dnipro in November last year, they blew up the crest of the dam to destroy the road and railway line running across it, thus preventing a possible advance by Ukrainian units. The lock gate system was affected. There is therefore the assumption that another blast may have occurred on the crest of the dam in order to enable the urgently needed water flow again.

The detonations could then have ignited the numerous Russian mines previously placed in and on the dam, triggering a fatal chain reaction. However, shortly after the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, there is much to be said for military calculations to at least temporarily prevent Ukrainian advances on a poorly secured front section through an inhuman act of desperation and terror.

The destroyed Kakhovka dam: Huge masses of water are penetrating inland in the Cherson Oblast. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Kakhovka Dam Blow Up: To Stop Ukrainian Counteroffensive?

What are the indications for this thesis?

In the last few weeks, Ukrainian units have set up outposts on the lower reaches and in the Dnieper Delta. Here threatened Ukrainian landing operations. This would have made it possible to bypass the Russian defenses and get as far as the Perekop Isthmus, which connects the mainland with Crimea. This would interrupt a major supply route to the peninsula. There are numerous recordings of Ukrainian soldiers barely having to get out of their new positions from the rapidly rising flood waters. The costly preparations for the attack by the Ukrainian units on this southern sector of the front are initially over, because the shoreline has become flooded, muddy and impassable. The governor of the Russian-occupied areas of the Cherson Oblast, appointed by Moscow, therefore speaks of improving the operational and tactical situation in favor of the Russian armed forces.

The Kakhovka dam was considered an achievement of Soviet history, which Vladimir Putin repeatedly strives for. What does this act say about Russian warfare?

The Dnipro river power station near Kakhovka was completed in the 1950s. It was part of the so-called “Stalin’s great construction of communism”, which was tackled a few years after the Soviet triumph in World War I and after the great post-war famine of 1946/47, in order to construct the entire steppe and desert areas in the south of the Soviet Union with gigantic dams, canals and To transform irrigation systems into productive industrial and agricultural areas. The colonialist caricature that Stalin’s large buildings were gifts from the big Russian brother to his little non-Russian siblings still dominates Moscow’s propaganda today. Therefore, many people in Russia feel no sympathy for the Ukrainian families whose homeland was destroyed by the water.

The bitter irony of history is that Putin consistently accuses Ukraine of trampling on the common Soviet heritage. But now it is his army that – certainly with his political blessing – destroys the symbolic large building of communism at Kachowka as an important Soviet memorial site. The fact that the Russian military power is even ready for such self-destructive acts demonstrates impressively how much it is in distress.

Interview: Patrick Mayer