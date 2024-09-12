Zelensky: Russian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive near Kursk is going according to Ukraine’s plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the Russian army has launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region against the positions of invading Ukrainian troops.

Russians have launched counteroffensive actions in the Kursk region, everything is going according to our Ukrainian plan Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, he also claimed that Ukraine has allegedly long been observing the accumulation of forces on the territory of Belarus, but “controls this process.”

Ten settlements in the region were liberated in two days of counteroffensive

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov confirmed the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation the day before. He called the situation in the zone of action of the Russian troops good. “We have the right flank of the Kursk direction, this is already from below, our units went on the offensive. Yesterday and by today, in total, about 10 settlements of the Kursk region were liberated in this direction,” Alaudinov said.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday that the Russian troop group “North” had liberated 10 settlements in two days. These settlements are Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Vnezapnoye, Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, Snagost and 10th October. A map of the liberated villages and settlements has been published.

In addition, it is claimed that Russian troops repelled several counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The identification and elimination of Ukrainian saboteurs is currently ongoing in the forests, the defense department added.

Mash reported that in the near future, Russian troops are planning to cut off parts of the main line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Korenev to Sudzha from supplies during a counteroffensive in the Kursk region. The Russian Armed Forces are planning to take under fire control the highway to the Zeleny Shlyakh farmstead, and then the village of Lyubimovka, to which they managed to advance seven kilometers overnight.

MP reacts positively to Zelensky’s plan in Kursk region

If Vladimir Zelensky’s plan assumed the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region and other areas, then it is a good plan, State Duma deputy Alexey Chepa noted in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

“Of course, we don’t know what kind of plan Zelensky might have in mind – personal, or agreed upon with the Americans. But if it coincides with the fact that Ukraine is gradually giving up territory in Donetsk and will, naturally, give up in Kursk and other regions – then it’s probably a good plan,” the politician said.

He also did not rule out that Zelensky’s words could be aimed at Ukrainian citizens in order to mislead them about the real state of affairs at the front. “Like, everything is fine, don’t worry, everything is according to plan. Just another lie,” Chepa admitted.