From: Bettina Menzel

Vehicles on a bridge over the Narva River between the Estonian border town of Narva (left) and Ivangorod, a city on the Russian side of the border. © Alexander Demianchuk/imago/Symbolbild

Estonia borders directly on Russia – and is in danger. While Tallinn increases military spending, Russian-speaking Estonians struggle with their identity.

Talinn/Narva – A sudden drop in pressure in the Balticconnector pipeline between Finland and Estonia recently brought the Baltics back into the geopolitical focus. The exact perpetrator of the alleged sabotage is still unclear, but Moscow is on the list of suspects. Estonia shares an almost 300 kilometer long border with Russia, and fear of its direct neighbor is great. An attack on NATO territory could begin here, people in Tallinn believe – and are preparing accordingly.

Estonia worried about Russia: “Russia’s counterattack would start with us”

The Suwalki Gap near Kaliningrad is considered NATO’s Achilles heel. Moscow repeatedly provoked people in the Russian exclave with military maneuvers. If Russia were to plan an attack on the alliance, experts consider the corridor between Lithuania and Poland to be the best strategic option. Estonia apparently sees it differently: “Russia’s counterattack would start here with us,” he quotes Daily Mirror the Estonian Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna. “Ukraine is not enough for Russia,” believes the country’s defense minister, Hanno Pevkur. “If the Baltics fall, Berlin will be next,” the minister said loudly Daily Mirror. In general, the countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are considered particularly threatened due to their proximity to Russia.

According to research by Scandinavian media, Russia recently spied on critical infrastructure in northern European waters using research ships, among other things. Moscow primarily wants to map the positions of gas pipelines, electricity and internet cables around Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, the Nordic broadcasters SVT, NRK, DR and Yle reported in April. Secret services suspected that Russia might be preparing for acts of sabotage. The year before, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which are important for Europe’s energy supply, were intentionally damaged. It is still unclear who was behind the attacks.

Estonia increases military spending: This is how the population reacts

The founding states formed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization defense alliance in 1949 to protect themselves from the Soviet Union – this seems more relevant today than ever. NATO cannot rule out the possibility that it will become a military target for Russia, the Defense Ministry warned in February. There is great concern in Tallinn. Accordingly, Estonia invests significantly more than the two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) specified by NATO in its defense. Next year it should even be 3.2 percent.

To finance this, the government wants to increase income tax and VAT by two percent each, despite high inflation. “It was difficult to increase the defense budget by one percent of GDP, but we cannot choose our neighbors – Russia was, is and remains our biggest threat,” said Perkur in Warsaw in October. Freedom is not free, emphasized the Defense Minister in justifying this measure.

However, the government’s high defense budget is not well received by everyone in Estonia. The mood towards the government is already tense, as Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is criticized for her husband’s business dealings with Russia. The accusation is that one of his companies continued to sell goods to Russia even after the start of the Ukraine war. This damages the credibility of Putin’s opponents. But loud the Estonian Ministry of Defense’s annual survey 43 percent of people in the country are in favor of increasing defense spending, while a third want to maintain the current level.

NATO wants to strengthen the eastern flank: That’s Germany’s role In order to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, Berlin recently announced that it would permanently station 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania. Germany wants to keep 35,000 soldiers at a very high level of readiness. It’s about backing NATO’s new defense plans with concrete forces, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius explained last week on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels. In total, the defense alliance wants to keep 300,000 soldiers on high alert. For comparison: There are currently 40,000 soldiers available in the NRF rapid reaction force. According to NATO, the main aim is to defend against an attack on the scale of that on Ukraine.

Moscow apparently has special tactics for Russian-speaking people in the Baltics

A special feature of Estonia is not only its geographical proximity to Russia, but also the large proportion of people with Russian roots. 200 kilometers east of the Estonian capital Tallinn lies Narva, the country’s third largest city, where around 90 percent of residents speak Russian. In Soviet times there were close ties between the twin cities of Ivangorod across the river. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the river became a border – and today separates Russia from NATO territory. Almost ironically, the “Bridge of Friendship” connects both countries.

Narva is still clearly committed to Europe, even if – due to its Russian roots – it is not easy for everyone in the population. According to the Defense Ministry’s survey, support among the Russian-speaking population for the armed resistance has increased by ten percentage points compared to the previous year – and is now at 71 percent. Last year, 44 percent of Russian-speaking Estonians said they would actively participate in national defense if Russia attacked. This year the proportion climbed to 48 percent.*

The Russian-speaking people in the Baltics are apparently part of Putin’s special strategy. Like a research collective Süddeutscher Zeitung (SZ), NDR and WDR revealed with reference to secret Kremlin documents, Russia wants to “restore” relations with Russia in the Baltics and expand its influence. It was said that the connection between “Russian compatriots” and “their historic homeland” should be strengthened.

NATO Secretary General warns Russia – Putin calls pipeline allegations “complete nonsense”

NATO increased its patrols in the Baltic Sea after the pipeline sabotage, like that Defense alliance announced on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that they had nothing to do with the leak in the pipeline between Estonia and Finland. According to the Kremlin chief, such allegations are “complete nonsense.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that if it turns out that the pipeline leak was a deliberate attack on NATO’s critical infrastructure, there would be a united and decisive response from the defense alliance.

*The survey commissioned by the Estonian Ministry of Defense took place between March and early April 2023. 1200 Estonian residents aged 15-74 were surveyed online and by telephone.