Trials conducted on a small number of humans of the Kovid-19 Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ have not shown any serious harm and have also developed ‘antibodies’ to all those included in the trials. This has been claimed in a study published in The Lancet Journal on Friday. Russia approved this vaccine last month.This initial phase of the vaccine was tested on a total of 76 people and looked good in terms of vaccine safety within 42 days. It also developed antibodies within 21 days of all those involved in the trials. The researchers reported that the results of Phase II of the test showed that the vaccine also produced T-cells in the body within 28 days.

This two-part vaccine includes recombinant human adenovirus type 26 (RAD26-S) and recombinant human adenovirus type 5 (RAD5-S). According to the researchers, ‘adenovirus’ usually causes a cold. It has also been weakened in vaccines so that they cannot replicate in human cells and cause disease.



The purpose of this vaccine is to develop antibodies and T-cells, so that they can attack the virus while it is roaming in the body as well as attack the cells infected by SARS-CoV-2. “When the antivirus vaccine enters the body, it produces invasive proteins that eliminate SARS-CoV-2,” said Denis Logunov, a Russian-based epidemiological and microbiology gamalia national research center scientist and lead author of the study.

Test on people aged 18-60

He said, ‘This will help teach the immune system to identify and attack SARS-CoV-2. In order to develop a significantly stronger immune system against SARS-CoV-2, it is imperative that additional vaccine doses be provided. ‘ These tests were conducted in two hospitals in Russia. The tests included healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 years. Commenting on the test results, Nor Bar-Zeev of the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA, said the test results were encouraging but were done on a small scale.

The authors of the study stated that more studies need to be done to find out the effectiveness of vaccines in different population groups. Russian Research Center Prof. Alexander Gintzberg said the Phase III trial of the vaccine was approved on 26 August. There are plans to include 40,000 volunteers from different age groups.

