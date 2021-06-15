St Petersburg (Reuters)

Russia’s coach Stanislav Cherchesov said his team deserved criticism after their modest display against Belgium in their first match at Euro 2020 but stressed that preparations were going well before their next game against Finland.

Russia lost 0-3 to Belgium on Saturday at home in St. Petersburg, and was subjected to sharp criticism from fans and critics, and the match showed the huge difference in skill and talent with Belgium, which ranked first in the FIFA rankings.

Russia’s defense struggled under pressure in front of a powerful Belgium attack, casting doubt on the team’s hopes of winning the group stage for the first time since 2008 while also playing in Group B with Finland and Denmark.

We have recovered from the first game, now we are preparing differently,” Cherchesov told reporters a day before Russia’s home game in St Petersburg against Finland.

Finland are participating in a major tournament for the first time, winning the opening round 1-0 over Denmark in a match in which the focus was on playmaker Christian Eriksen’s injury and loss of consciousness on the field. “Finland is not easy, and it has already shown it,” Cherchesov said.