Russia is likely to fail with another attack on the contested Avdiivka – according to Ukrainian troops, Putin’s soldiers will have to flee “in shame”.

KIEV – Combat footage released by a Ukrainian brigade purportedly depicts repelling a “flesh storm” launched by Russia near the city of Avdiivka. The Russian war blogger Woschak Z defines the expression “fleshstorm” as follows: “This is an infantry assault without artillery support, without the suppression of enemy defensive fire.”

On Monday (November 13), the video was published by the 58th Motorized Brigade, a unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. The post claims Russia began its attack at dawn and fled “in disgrace” within hours.

Fierce fighting around Avdiivka in the Ukrainian War

The brigade was deployed in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine throughout the Russian invasion, which began in February 2022. The fighting has become more intense near the city of Avdiivka, which is considered the gateway to the Donetsk region.

Since October 10, Russia has tried to capture the city with thousands of soldiers as well as tanks and armored vehicles. Russian forces have reportedly suffered heavy losses in personnel and equipment in the Ukraine war. Russia is said to have mobilized around 40,000 soldiers for an imminent renewed attack on the city.

“Not everyone managed to escape – about fifty dead attackers remained on the battlefield,” it says in reference to the published video. “The brigade achieved the greatest success in eliminating the occupiers,” it continues.

Russian soldiers in Ukraine: Putin’s troops are said to have launched another unsuccessful attack on Avdiivka. (Symbolic photo) © Stanislav Krasilnikov/Imago

The ones from the air Images captured by a drone are set to dramatic music and supposedly show Ukrainian troops firing at several Russian tanks and armored vehicles, creating plumes of smoke. In one section of the clip, the charred remains of a vehicle and a burning soldier can be seen walking away from the scene.

The news portal Newsweekwhich reported on the incident, could not independently verify exactly when or where the footage was shot.

War in Ukraine: The fighting for Avdiivka continues

Russia is also sending more ground troops. According to the head of the military administration in the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, not a single building in the city is left intact – of the 32,000 pre-war residents, only around 1,500 remain in the city. The evacuation of the remaining population is underway, said Vitaly Barabasch.

The mayor of Avdiivka fears a possible “third wave of Russian attacks”. The Russian armed forces would regroup, said Barabasch. The enemy is in the process of “replenishing its reserves, both in terms of material and personnel.” (skr)

