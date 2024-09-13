Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 8:01

The Central Bank of Russia raised its base interest rate by 100 basis points, to 19% per year, after concluding its monetary policy meeting on Friday, the 13th. The decision continues the monetary tightening cycle resumed in July this year and, according to the institution, may be followed by further interest rate hikes.

In a statement, the Russian Central Bank stressed that it will be necessary to further tighten monetary policy to resume the disinflation process in the country, reduce inflationary expectations and ensure that prices return to the 4% target in 2025. “We are leaving open the prospect of raising the interest rate at the next meeting,” it said, renewing its warning.

The statement also noted that annual inflation is expected to exceed the Russian central bank’s July projections of 6.5% to 7.0%, while domestic demand growth still outstrips the supply capacity of goods and services. “In the medium term, inflation risks are upside, with inflationary pressures rising due to deteriorating foreign trade conditions,” the monetary authority said.

The next decision by the Russian Central Bank is expected to be announced on October 25, 2024.