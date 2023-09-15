The Central Bank of Russia decided to raise its main interest rate by 1 percentage point, from 12% to 13%, after concluding a monetary policy meeting this Friday, the 15th, in a new attempt to contain inflation.

In a statement, the Russian Central Bank assessed that domestic price pressures remained high and that additional monetary tightening was necessary to help bring inflation to its official target of 4% in 2024.

The Russian Central Bank also said it will consider the need for further interest rate hikes at future meetings. Their next meeting is scheduled for October 27th.



#Russias #Central #Bank #raises #basic #interest #rate #warns #increases