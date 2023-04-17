Home page politics

Russia and Ukraine suffer heavy casualties in the battles. There are no exact numbers, but there are indications that something bad is going to happen. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

April 17 update at 2:22 p.m: Poland and Hungary want to stop importing grain from Ukraine by July – citing their farmers. The EU Commission considers this unacceptable.

War in Ukraine: Kiev gives indication of the amount of its own losses

First report from April 17th: Kiev – So far, Ukraine has not provided any information on the number of its wounded and dead. Only estimates exist for the total number of Ukrainian victims. Kiev regards the numbers as a state secret. An interview with the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov published on Sunday (April 16) was therefore a novelty.

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper La Razon he gave an indication of the approximate amount of his own losses since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression: “I can not tell you an exact number, but assure you that it is lower than the number of dead in the earthquake in Turkey.” According to Turkish information More than 50,000 people died in the February 6 earthquake.

Picture taken on April 16: a medical tank in the Donetsk region © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

War in Ukraine: Kiev publishes new figures on Russia’s losses

Kiev does speak very well about the losses on Russia’s side. According to the latest information, Moscow lost almost 600 soldiers within a day. The Ukrainian General Staff recently published the following figures on Facebook:

soldiers : So far a total of about 182,660 (+590)

: So far a total of about 182,660 (+590) tank : 3660 (+3)

: 3660 (+3) Armored vehicles : 7087 (+4)

: 7087 (+4) artillery systems : 2804 (+9)

: 2804 (+9) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of April 17. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine war: security experts see “stalemate on the battlefield”

Meanwhile, several security experts have urged the West to go “all the way” in military support to Ukraine. In a guest post for the daily mirror they wrote that the “current level of gradual and hesitant military support” will only produce a “stalemate on the battlefield.”

The article was written by, among others, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen. Heusgen as Chancellor’s former foreign policy adviser Angela Merkel (CDU) and his colleagues emphasized that a victory for Ukraine was “not inevitable”. According to this, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is betting that “his determination is stronger than that of his opponents and that he can win a war of attrition”.

In addition to Heusgen, the guest article was written by ex-Obama adviser James Jones, former NATO commander-in-chief for transformation and French military adviser Stéphane Abrial, former Italian foreign policy adviser Stefano Stefanini, and Simon McDonald, former Secretary of State at the British Foreign Office. (frs/AFP/dpa)