Two men burn a Koran in Stockholm, sparking international tensions. Sweden is assuming a targeted campaign that Russia could be behind.

Stockholm – A Koran burning took place in Stockholm in July. Participants in the action: Two. A fringe group whose opinions by no means reflect the views of Swedish society. Nevertheless, the protest, like similar actions before it, triggered an international wave of outrage. Behind the campaign could Russia stuck, suspects the Swedish government. The goal Moscow be the division of the West.

Trampling on the Koran: Small-scale demonstration triggers international diplomatic crisis

The two Iraqi activists responsible for the recent desecration of the Koran, Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem, are in Sweden no strangers. In June, Momika set a few pages of the Koran on fire in front of a mosque in Stockholm, and in mid-July he trampled on a copy in front of the Iraqi embassy. At the end of July, he literally trampled on the Holy Scriptures of Islam and then set a few pages of the Koran on fire.

“I would like […] demand that the Koran be banned,” Momika wrote in his application, which the AFP news agency was able to see. Why exactly is not finally clear. The Swedish authorities had approved the events because of the right to freedom of expression, but the Swedish police have launched an investigation into hate speech.

Provocation with effect: intense tensions between Sweden and Muslim countries

It was “pretty obvious” that the action was “just about attention,” one of the bystanders told the news agency. Nevertheless, the protest action apparently had the desired effect, because it caused severe tensions between Sweden and Muslim countries and even led to violent protests in some cases.

For Stockholm, the recent desecration of the Koran not only has diplomatic consequences, but also very specific security policy ones: The country had to tighten its border controls because the risks in the country had increased, according to the government. A similar Koran campaign by right-wing extremist demonstrators in Stockholm in January even hardened Turkish resistance to Sweden’s entry into NATO. Ankara said the country was a “haven for terrorists” about Sweden at the time.

According to Sweden, Russia is behind the smear campaign: one million publications, some in Arabic

According to Stockholm, Russia is trying to exploit the individual actions for its own purposes. The Swedish Minister for Civil Defence, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, spoke of a “targeted anti-Swedish” campaign, which would also be backed by state and semi-state actors, including Russia. According to this, the false impression is deliberately spread that Sweden as a state is responsible for the burning of the Koran, although the actions emanate from individuals who often have only a very weak connection to Sweden. “We see these events being reported in a completely incorrect way in the information environment with the aim, and sometimes direct incitement, to harm Sweden and Swedish interests,” the minister said.

We are not very surprised, because Russia uses narratives that make Sweden look bad and make it difficult to join NATO.

The psychological defense agency’s communications chief, Mikael Östlund, reported at least one million publications on Sweden since the end of June, often falsely claiming that the Swedish government supports the Koran burnings. Russia uses this to advance its narrative. For example, the state-controlled Russian media RT and Sputnik published a number of articles in Arabic. In doing so, Moscow wants to split the West and create increased tension and polarization in Sweden, as well as make it more difficult for the country to join NATO. In August, the Russian President wants Wladimir Putin the Türkiye visit, whose approval is essential for Sweden’s membership in the transatlantic defense alliance.

Sweden wants to uphold freedom of expression, but wants to stop the burning of the Koran

With propaganda articles in Arabic, Russia is trying to “defuse tensions between the […] West and people in Arabic-speaking countries,” expert Valentyna Shapovalov told dem Guardians. Islamist extremists are also spreading the false narratives. In the long term, Russia also wants to sow distrust in the traditional media, believes the expert Maria Brock loudly Guardians.

Meanwhile, the pressure on Stockholm to stop the desecration of the Koran is growing. Sweden does not want to deviate from the principle of freedom of expression. At the beginning of August, however, it became known that Stockholm wanted to take measures to prevent future burns. The police should therefore be granted far-reaching powers (bme/dpa/AFP).