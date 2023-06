How did you feel about the content of this article?

Zelensky, President of Ukraine, speaks on a big screen to NATO leaders in November 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHEMA MOYA

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, commented this Saturday (24) on the situation of conflict between Vladimir Putin, Russian leader, and the Wagner group, which rebelled and almost started an internal conflict in Russia.

In a text published on Twitter, Zelensky said that “today the world has seen that the bosses of Russia do not control anything”. He described the situation as “complete chaos. Complete absence of any predictability”.

Taking advantage of the situation, Zelensky raised Ukraine to the status of Europe’s shield: “The security of Europe’s eastern flank depends only on our defense”, said the leader, reinforcing the request for Western countries to provide F-16 fighters and ballistic missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“It’s time for everyone in the world to say frankly that all of Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine were and are without provocation,” he concluded, expressing hope for more forceful decisions against his enemies at the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, in July. place and date of the next meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries.