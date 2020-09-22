Russia has claimed that its vaccine, developed against the global pandemic Kovid-19, was applied to about 2,500 volunteers in pre-registration trials and did not see any side effects. Russia has said that about 40,000 people are involved in the Phase III clinical trial.

Alexander Ginstberg, head of Russia’s institute ‘The Gamalay Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology’, which is claiming to have developed the Corona vaccine, said that a consignment trial of the vaccine has been given to all states in the country. Alexander claims that by next year his vaccine will be available to the people to beat Corona.

He said, “2500 people from Moscow have applied the first vaccine of Corona and no major problems were found, except for minor inconvenience. More than 40 thousand people are involved in the Phase III clinical trial. ” Two days ago, Russia’s Ministry of Health did not say how many people in the country had received the vaccine.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, small consignments have been sent to the provinces of Russia. He, however, did not say how many doses were sent and by when they would be available. He had said that the first sample vaccine would be sent to the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg.

Svetlana Javidova, director of the Association of Clinical Trial Organizations, said, “It would have been good if the vaccine had limited production because it was approved in a hurry.” According to a study published in the science journal Lancet this month, the vaccine is safe. According to data from Phase-1 and Phase-2, it generated cellular and antibody response. The results of the Phase-3 trial are expected to be published in October-November. Russia today claimed that the maximum of this vaccine by February next year Production will be possible.

Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against global infection by announcing the development of the Corona vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ on 11 August. President Vladimir Putin announced that he had administered the vaccine to his elder daughter. Controversy grew across the world about Russia’s vaccine as it was applied without a final phase clinical trial.

