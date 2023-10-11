IIn the 1990s, during the time of President Boris Yeltsin, Western diplomats in Moscow were full of praise for the fact that the collapse of the Soviet Union could take place so bloodlessly – in contrast to the end of Yugoslavia. However, there were already merciless battles between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh back then, and now the hour of the monstrous, terribly bloody Russian-Ukrainian war has arrived.

The latest and apparently final armed capture of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan took place against the backdrop of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, which has already lasted more than 500 days. This unrecognized Armenian republic, located on the territory of Azerbaijan, fell within two days, and the whole thing seemed to be an event of only local importance. However, this is by no means the case. The example of this Transcaucasian conflict made it particularly clear that today’s international institutions are powerless to resolve conflicts between nations peacefully. An almost endless procession of vehicles of fleeing Armenians with belongings (they had hastily packed up whatever they could get their hands on) rolled over the serpentines of the Caucasian mountains towards Armenia. These people did not believe in the possibility of leading a normal life under the rule of Baku. 100,000 have fled, 20,000 are still there for the time being.