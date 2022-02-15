The new gas-fired power plants that may appear in Europe thanks to the inclusion of such projects in the number of green ones are unlikely to bring benefits to Russia’s Gazprom. The corresponding skeptical assessments in a conversation with Lenta.ru were expressed by the expert of the International Center for Sustainable Energy Development under the auspices of UNESCO, the general director of the consulting company CarbonLab Mikhail Yulkin. The specialist questions the serious chances of the company to benefit from potential changes.

Gas is recognized as a transitional energy source in the so-called green taxonomy of the European Union (EU) – changes in the classification that should encourage investors to invest in certain areas. However, there are a number of strict requirements: without time limits, those projects that can meet 100 grams of CO2 per kilowatt-hour, taking into account the entire work cycle (that is, starting from the extraction process), can be approved.

An unattainable ideal

According to Yulkin, such indicators are hardly achievable for Gazprom. He recalled that Gazprom could be discredited by recent high-profile incidents with record methane leaks. The specialist noted that such cases can alienate partners, regardless of whether the leaks were made during deliveries to Europe or not.

If we look at how much our wonderful Gazprom emits while it is extracting and pulling gas through the pipeline, 100 grams per kilowatt hour cannot be made Mikhail Yulkinexpert of the International Center for Sustainable Energy Development under the auspices of UNESCO, CEO of the consulting company “CarbonLab”

The taxonomy also proposes to support those plants that meet 270 grams of emissions per kilowatt-hour (in this case, we are talking about direct emissions from the facility). They may be approved before 2030, but by 2035 they will need to be converted to renewable or low-carbon gases (such as hydrogen produced in some way).

In this case, Europe could theoretically buy gas from the Russian giant, Yulkin said. However, after the energy crisis at the end of last year, Europe may have complaints about Gazprom’s policy, the expert believes. According to him, it is impossible to lay all the blame for the crisis on the Russian giant, but he added fuel to the fire. “Gazprom’s position “I don’t sell on the spot” is unfriendly, whatever you say. You were allowed to build an additional pipe not for the sake of you getting into a pose, but so that Europe could get gas when needed, ”the specialist noted.

2035year — the term for the transfer of part of new projects to “green” gas

In general, it is possible to try to occupy the opening niche, Yulkin believes. “It would be necessary to take advantage of the opportunities, if there is interest, to earn money, if possible not to waste it, not to spend it on war, excuse me, but to use it to create the very new gas that will be in demand in Europe after all these opportunities with natural run out of gas. It is necessary to find an opportunity to invest in green gas in that time,” Yulkin emphasizes.

We are looking for an alternative

Changes to the EU taxonomy were proposed in early February. In addition to gas projects, they also include nuclear power plants. European Commission notesthat this decision is linked to the need to provide countries with sustainable sources of energy that will help achieve net zero emissions. Yulkin believes that, apparently, Europe really does not manage to solve the problem of reducing emissions only with solar and wind stations. He stressed that the atom cannot be called a “green” atom, but they can contribute to the decarbonization of nuclear power plants.

In turn, Vasily Yablokov, Head of Climate and Energy at Russian Greenpeace, said in a conversation with Lenta.ru that the decision was an attempt to find a balance between the interests of different EU countries. The transition to alternative energy is not going smoothly in all countries, moreover, it requires investments. In addition, in heat generation, it is much more difficult to abandon gas in favor of a green alternative: the relevant technologies already exist, but it has not yet been possible to scale them up. Therefore, gas, probably, can really retain the status of a “transitional” energy source, Yablokov believes.

Related materials:

However, in general, he evaluates the decision critically. In the long term, it will adversely affect the achievement of climate goals and the economy in general, the expert believes. He noted that the problem of nuclear power plants is not only in the potential risks of accidents. From a climate point of view, nuclear energy also has disadvantages, he notes: nuclear power plants take longer to build than wind and solar plants, and you need to act faster.

Tatyana Lanshina, Senior Researcher at RANEPA, General Director of the Goal Number Seven Association, which promotes the transition to clean energy, agrees with this assessment. “Nuclear power is definitely not necessary for the energy transition to take place. Moreover, given the construction time of nuclear power plants (often more than ten years), as well as their operation time (for modern reactors, from 60 years), it cannot be considered as a suitable solution on the way to renewable energy,” the specialist explained.

Just start

In her opinion, there are no insurmountable obstacles to the more active introduction of renewable energy sources (RES). Rather, the strong lobby of traditional energy, which explains the decision of the European Commission, hinders the development of renewable energy sources.

In almost every region of the world where people live and where economic activity is carried out, the use of at least one renewable energy source is available, and most often several at once. Tatyana LanshinaSenior Researcher, RANEPA, Director General of the Goal Number Seven Association

“Germany and Poland have about the same insolation, while the share of solar energy in electricity generation in Poland is only 1.3 percent, and in Germany – 10.5 percent. And the reason lies in different energy policies. If Germany has been purposefully developing renewable energy sources for several decades, then Poland has traditionally relied on coal-fired energy and resisted the energy transition, only recently starting to actively support renewable energy sources,” Lanshina specified.

The so-called delegated act, which involves the inclusion of atom and gas in the taxonomy, the European Commission introduced at the beginning of February. The decision can still be blocked at the level of the Council of Europe or the European Parliament, some states are critical of it, including because of their rejection of nuclear energy. Russia, in turn, is already relying on the atom in its low-carbon strategy.