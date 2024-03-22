The Central Bank of Russia decided to maintain its basic interest rate for the second time in a row, at 16%, after concluding a monetary policy meeting this Friday, the 22nd.

In a statement, the Russian Central Bank assessed that inflationary pressures are gradually decreasing, but remain high, which would make it “premature to judge the pace of future disinflationary trends”.

The Russian Central Bank also reiterated that it will maintain monetary policy tightening “for a long period” to ensure that the country's annual inflation rate returns to the official target of 4% and remains close to that level on a stable basis. In the medium term, inflation risks still tilt upwards, he highlighted. The Russian Central Bank's next interest rate meeting is scheduled for April 26.



