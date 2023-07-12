The Central Bank announced that the balance of payments of Russia went into negative territory for the first time since 2020

Russia’s balance of payments went into negative territory in June 2023, with a current account deficit of $1.4 billion, writes RBC with reference to the Central Bank.

According to the agency, this is due to the announcement of dividends by Russian companies and the contraction of exports. As experts pointed out, this indicator showed a negative value for the first time since August 2020. At that time, the current account deficit was at a similar level – 1.4 billion dollars.

“According to the first assessment of June 2023, the current account balance moved into the area of ​​negative values,” the regulator said in a statement.

Earlier, economist Mikhail Belyaev said that the ruble is waiting for strengthening, since the information-rush demand for the currency will end at the beginning of the year.