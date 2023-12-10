Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

New trouble for Vladimir Putin: Russia’s aviation is suffering from the war in Ukraine. (Archive image) © Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik Kremlin Pool via AP/dpa

Russia is facing economic challenges because of the war in Ukraine. Aviation is at risk – there is no improvement in sight for Putin.

Moscow – In the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin actually took the stance that Western sanctions were against his country and that the economy would even grow. The Kremlin leader announced economic growth of over three percent for 2023. Although the country is currently investing massive amounts of money in supplies for the war in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin, Russia can look to the future without worry. Nevertheless, at the end of the year, Russians are encouraged to save for Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Now there are new reports from the Ukraine war that raise doubts about Putin’s statements. The reports concern Russia’s aviation sector, which suffers from noticeably frequent failures due to bottlenecks in the industry. There were similar problems months ago.

Sanctions because of the war in Ukraine: Russia’s aviation has problems – Putin praises the economy

Vladimir Putin’s plans for 2024 are ambitious: While the Ukraine war has currently developed into a material battle, the Kremlin chief wants to run again in the Russian presidential election next year and win. It was only on December 8th that he confirmed the rumors: “At different times I had different thoughts on the question. But I understand that today things cannot be different. So I will run for president of Russia.”

Putin has been in power in Russia for almost a quarter of a century and directs the country’s fortunes. When he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, many expected a quick victory over Kiev. Almost two years later, Russia’s president is looking at a sobering assessment: every day there are reports about Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war and problems on the front. Although it is said that supplies are not at risk, the Kremlin is repeatedly confronted with new rumors reporting on the situation in Russia.

Series of mishaps in Russia: Ukraine war and sanctions are having an effect

Currently reported Newsweek of an increase in malfunctions in Russian aircraft. These are apparently due to bottlenecks in the aviation industry. It is also said that the incidents have tripled within a year – and are probably related to EU sanctions imposed against Russia. Since the fighting broke out, the West has repeatedly tightened its package of sanctions against the Federation. The aim is to limit Putin’s room for maneuver in the Ukraine war.

Since Russia is currently investing large parts of its economic output in armaments, experts recently estimated that Vladimir Putin can continue to maintain supplies, but will risk his country’s economic strength in the long term. Apparently aviation is already affected. In recent months there have been a number of cases in which Russian domestic passenger planes made emergency landings due to technical problems and a lack of spare parts.

Numerous failures of Putin’s planes: Russian aviation reports emergency landings and engine fires

The supply of spare parts for aircraft is currently difficult, it is said. In addition to EU sanctions, the US government has also blocked deliveries of spare parts to Russia because of the war in Ukraine. This approach hits Russian aviation deeply: Newsweek lists 60 incidents in commercial flight operations – in two months. Among other things, emergency landings, engine fires and malfunctions are said to have occurred. The total number of failures this year is over 180.

A free news group from Russia, Novaya Gazeta Europe, attributes aviation incidents predominantly to machine problems. But technical breakdowns also occur again and again with the landing gear, which is essential for take-off and landing.

Impact of Putin’s Ukraine War: Russia tries to circumvent sanctions

While Vladimir Putin continues to wage war in Ukraine, the incidents put Russia’s aviation in a bad light. Since the West took action against the Kremlin with sanctions, a dispute over leased aircraft has been brewing. Civilian airlines have been dodging return requests for two years and risk neglecting necessary maintenance. Already reported last March Bloomberg about appropriate practices.

In order to avoid repatriations, Russian aviation relies on carrying out repairs and maintenance independently. However, apparently without much success. Kirill Yankov, head of the Russian Passengers’ Union, told the Russian News Agency 74.ruthat the increase in incidents in commercial aviation was due to a lack of spare parts and maintenance. Since the sanctions were imposed, a total of over 70 aircraft have reportedly not been ready to fly due to failures. (fbu)