From: Helmi Krappitz

The West has promised Ukraine F-16 fighter jets, but the delivery is delayed. A military expert sees the reason in Russian attacks.

Kiev – The promise of Western F-16 fighter jets for the Ukrainian Air Force was a ray of hope in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ukraine is set to receive the multi-role combat aircraft this summer. While Russia is increasing its attacks on Ukrainian military airfields, the delivery of the F-16 is being delayed – for logistical reasons.

F-16 fighter jets for the Ukraine war: Putin delays delivery due to Russian attacks

Not only is Ukraine preparing for the F-16 delivery, but so is Vladimir Putin. On July 1, Russia is said to have destroyed several Ukrainian fighter jets – shortly afterwards, further attacks on the Ukrainian air force followed. Russia’s actions not only affect the war, but also bring challenges for the upcoming delivery.

The delay in the F-16 delivery is not due to delivery bottlenecks or a lack of pilots, but to critical preparation. This is currently being complicated by Russian attacks. This is “the main factor why there are ongoing delays in deliveries of the F-16,” explained Markus Reisner, Colonel in the Austrian Armed Forces, to ntvUkraine must first address the logistical problems so that the fighter jets can “survive” as long as possible.

Denmark is also supplying F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. © picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

“Massive loss of prestige”: Ukraine must be prepared so that Russia does not immediately destroy F-16 fighter jets

While Russia repeatedly suffers a fighter jet debacle on its own side, Kiev is also facing a problem in the Ukraine war. The fighter jets need “not just one base, they need several bases. So that these F-16s can rotate and always remain hidden from Russian reconnaissance equipment,” the military expert explained about the strategy after the delivery of the F-16 fighter jets. Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian positions have shown that Putin’s troops can also operate deep behind the front. The former spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, explained to Reutersthat the Russian reconnaissance drones pose a “very serious threat”.

The Kremlin could also monitor whether activities at airfields were being carried out to prepare for the F-16. “It would be a massive loss of prestige if the first F-16s arrived in the country and the Russians managed to destroy some of these F-16s with long-range missiles before they were deployed,” Reisner stressed. That is why a lot of time had to be invested in logistics.

“Cat and mouse game”: Ukraine needs a secure strategy to hide F-16 fighter jets from Russia

The premature destruction of the fighter planes must be avoided. “It can only be in the West’s interest that the first deployment of the F-16 is as well prepared as possible,” said Reisner. According to a source, Kiev has not yet decided exactly where Ukraine plans to station the F-16. Reuters-Report was not disclosed. Presumably for strategic reasons.

The planes must be hidden from Russia, said Reisner. There must be decentralized airfields so that the F-16s do not take off and land at the same places. At the same time, aircraft bunkers are needed so that the jets are harder to see from the air and harder to attack. Building new ones is expensive. There are enough old Soviet bunkers, but they are known to Russia. The Ukrainian Air Force must now examine these details. The military expert summed it up: It is a “cat-and-mouse game” between Ukrainian and Russian armed forces. (hk)