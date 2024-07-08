NATO moves aircraft to Poland after Russian missile attack on Ukraine

NATO has begun redeploying aircraft following Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine on Monday, July 8.

According to the Telegram channel “Military Chronicle”, a Boeing KC-135T Stratotanker “flying tanker” took off from the British Mildenhall airbase to the border of Poland and Ukraine in the morning.

In addition, a Boeing P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft and a Boeing E-3A Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft were spotted flying in the same direction.

Two NATO reconnaissance aircraft spotted over Poland and Romania

In addition, a Boeing P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force was spotted over Romania and the Black Sea. At the time of publication, it was still flying, having taken off from a base in Sicily, Italy (it is not known whether this is the same Poseidon mentioned by Voyennaya Khronika or a different aircraft).

Another reconnaissance aircraft, a Gulfstream IV of the Swedish Air Force, also continued to fly over Poland. It took off from the air base in Linköping and flies along the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and the Kaliningrad region.

Russia hits military plant in Kyiv with Kinzhal missiles

Powerful explosions rocked Kiev on Monday. According to city authorities, debris fell in seven districts, including from the Zhulyany airport. In addition, the Artem military plant, which produces air-to-air missiles and equipment for aviation equipment, was hit. According to a TASS source in the security forces, a warehouse on its territory was damaged in the attack.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

According to the Military Chronicle, the Russian Armed Forces struck military targets in Kyiv with at least three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry later stated that the group strike on military industrial facilities and Ukrainian air bases was carried out “in response to the Kyiv regime’s attempts to cause damage to Russian energy and economic facilities.”

“Statements by representatives of the Kyiv regime about Russia’s allegedly deliberate missile strike on civilian targets are absolutely untrue,” the Defense Ministry asserts.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Earlier, the UK spoke about control over Ukrainian airspace

Members of the North Atlantic Alliance are sharing with Ukraine data collected during flights of aircraft equipped with AWACS airborne early warning and control systems, the British portal UK Defence Journal reported in early July.

“Officially, any intelligence collected is sent only to NATO members, but it is common knowledge that some of these members promptly share such information with Ukraine, allowing it to repel impending attacks,” a retired UK Air Force officer told the portal. According to him, the transfer of information allows Kyiv to “respond a little faster.” Most of the “flying radars” are in Polish airspace. However, patrol routes also run over the whole of Eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea.