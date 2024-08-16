Home policy

From: Franziska Schwarz

Russian conscripts are apparently overwhelmed with border security. © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/SNA/Imago

The deployment of Russian conscripts in the Ukraine war raises questions. The issue could put Putin under pressure in his own country.

Moscow – The Russian army seemed unprepared for the Ukrainian attack in Kursk. The reason for this could be structural: the Ukrainian border is probably mainly occupied by conscripts and these soldiers are generally not trained for intensive combat.

A Russian citizen complained on Telegram: “When the border was attacked by tanks at 3 a.m., there were only conscripts defending themselves.” Such statements are common these days. The US broadcaster CNN also quotes a Russian grandmother who talks about her now missing conscript grandson: “What could the boys have done? Attack (the Ukrainian soldiers) with a shovel?” CNN stresses that female family members of soldiers in Russia are “traditionally an influential voice”.

After Kursk advance in the Ukraine war: Deployment of conscripts in Russia a sensitive issue

The issue of conscripts in Russia is a sensitive one. By law, these men can be called up for combat missions just four months after joining the army. In practice, however, these men often lack training, as the ZDF reported.

Sergei Shoigu, then Russian Defense Minister, stressed shortly after the start of the Ukraine war that new recruits would not be sent to crisis areas. However, this turned out to be untrue and according to Mirror also considered unfeasible: According to Russian law, conscripts could be sent to combat zones after their basic training. CNN However, reports that sending conscripts abroad is prohibited by law. Therefore, they are often used to secure the border – without Russia expecting an attack. This proved fatal in Kursk.

New petition in Russia to Putin: Conscripts should be withdrawn from Kursk in the Ukraine war

Despite strong repression, women in Russia continue to demonstrate for their men to return from the front. This is a reaction to the wave of mobilization about six months after the invasion of Ukraine, in which, according to official figures, 300,000 men were drafted.

The discontent among the relatives is growing, as many of these men have not yet returned, while other fighters who had volunteered are already back in Russia. A petition circulating on the Internet calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw the conscripts from the Kursk region, reports CNN.

ISW: Russia faces short-term shortage of soldiers for Ukraine’s Kursk offensive

The US Institute for War Studies (ISW) reports in its latest Management report on the war in Ukraine, Russia is having difficulty sending better-trained professional soldiers to the front in Kursk. The military analysts rely on two sources close to Western intelligence services. They report that the Russian military is either slow to respond to developments or is not responding at all because of a lack of armed forces.

The British Ministry of Defence announced earlier this month that the lack of training of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region (Ukraine) had also meant that the attackers were unable to capitalise on tactical successes. Britain expects continued high casualties due to Russian attacks in Ukraine. In August, an average of more than 1,000 Russian soldiers will probably continue to be killed or wounded per day, the ministry said. (frs)