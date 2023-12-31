Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Press Split

Russian infantrymen during an exercise near Kaliningrad. Now the Russian army seems to be gradually running out of soldiers. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Russia's losses have increased dramatically over the past year. Moscow is increasingly reliant on a “poor quality mass army” in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – The war in Ukraine is increasingly becoming a never-ending bloodbath for Russia: losses are said to be around almost “300 people per day”. Russian Army in Ukraine has increased compared to the previous year. In view of this development, experts speak of a “mass army of lower quality”. Report on this, among others Newsweek and the Moscow Times. But the Kremlin is not going to be shocked – and is planning supplies.

Ukraine war: Russia provides “poor quality mass arms”

Nevertheless, the prospects for the attackers in the Ukraine war remain bleak: the Russian armed forces could say so British Military experts expect there will be 500,000 dead and wounded by the beginning of 2025. In a recent report from the British Ministry of Defense, officials said that in 2023, the average number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine increased by almost 300 per day compared to 2022.

The report concludes: “The increase in daily averages reported by the Ukrainian authorities almost certainly reflects the deterioration of the Russian armed forces and their transition to a lower quality, high quantity mass army since the 'partial mobilization' of reservists in September 2022. There have been increasing reports of heavy losses among the Russian armed forces.

Losses on the Ukraine front: 400,000 new Russian soldiers for 2024?

In view of the losses on the Ukrainian front, the Kremlin is planning, according to information from Moscow Times, to continue a campaign to recruit contract soldiers for the Russian army in 2024. According to the report, the authorities expect around 400,000 people within the Russian Federation to report for front-line operations in the Ukraine report.

The biggest argument that lures people to war is money. While the average monthly salary in Russia is around 70,000 rubles (710 euros), the wage for a contract soldier starts at 204,000 rubles (2,070 euros). There are also various bonuses: both participation in combat operations and the capture of Ukrainian equipment or positions would be rewarded with extra payments. According to experts from the military information platform Information Resistance There are currently around 25,000 young Russian employees coming every month.

Volunteers and contract soldiers to the front

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told a Defense Ministry conference that 490,000 contract soldiers and volunteers have been recruited since the beginning of the year. Volunteers do not have formal soldier status in the Russian armed forces and can leave the front at the end of their service. Contract soldiers, on the other hand, are obliged to fight until a formal end to the war is announced.

Minister Shoigu did not provide any further information on how many contract soldiers are among the 490,000 recruits. According to Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, the proportion of volunteers accounts for about 21 percent of the total recruits. According to estimates, around 387,000 people have signed contracts to become contract soldiers since the beginning of the year.