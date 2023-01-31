Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

In the Ukraine war, Ukrainian and Russian soldiers are fighting for every square kilometer of land. The British secret service currently sees no chance of a breakthrough for Putin. The news ticker.

Update from January 31, 3:02 p.m.: The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that an armored train “armed to the teeth” is deployed in the war zone in Ukraine. The armored train was named after the Volga River, and its crew would be used for technical reconnaissance and mine clearance – but also for destroying military targets in the air and on the ground. The soldiers there had simple firearms, but also large-calibre equipment.

“This massive armament complex allows soldiers to work even in the most difficult conditions,” the ministry said. “This is a real armored train, armed to the teeth.”

Ukraine-News: Russia reports capture of village near Bakhmut

Update from January 31, 2:23 p.m.: According to their own statements, Russian troops took complete control of the village of Blahodatne in the Donetsk region during the Ukraine war. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The head of the Russian private army Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had previously claimed combat success for his paramilitary units.

The place is north of the currently particularly competitive city of Bachmut. The capture of the Ukrainian side was not confirmed. The information cannot be verified independently.

The Russian army is trying to surround Bakhmut from the north and south in order to force the Ukrainian army to retreat from the small town. The main north-west supply route remains under Ukrainian control.

Ukraine should educate about the use of banned landmines

Update from January 31, 12:18 p.m.: The human rights organization Human Rights Watch has criticized the widespread use of banned landmines in Ukraine – including by Ukraine itself a message. At the same time, the NGO also criticizes the Russian military for laying out such mines. Izyum was occupied by Putin’s troops from April to September.

Human Rights Watch is concerned with the scattering of so-called anti-aircraft mines by rockets or artillery. These mines couldn’t distinguish between soldiers and civilians, explains Steve Goose, director of the Weapons Division. “Russian forces have repeatedly used anti-personnel landmines and committed atrocities across the country. However, that does not justify Ukraine’s use of these banned weapons.” The mines would displace civilians, hamper agriculture and the delivery of humanitarian goods.

The agreement banning anti-personnel mines was adopted in 1997, Ukraine joined in 1999 and ratified it in 2005. Russia has not signed the treaty, but according to Human Rights Watch it still violates international law because of the indiscriminate impact of the mines.

Secret service report: Russia’s army currently has little chance in the Ukraine war

First report from January 31: Donetsk/London – Russia has overestimated itself with the Ukraine war – military experts have come to this conclusion repeatedly since Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin launched the attack on the neighboring country almost a year ago. The experts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) only came to the conclusion in their most recent analysis that Putin could now make a mistake with his well-planned major offensive in the spring: he may again overestimate the capabilities of his troops and the Motivation of the Russian soldiers.

Fighters of the Russian mercenary force Wagner in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. © Imago

Secret service does not believe in Russia breakthrough: But “realistic chance” of local gains

British intelligence experts are also currently giving the Russian troops little chance of achieving a major breakthrough in eastern Ukraine. According to the daily Intelligence update of the British MoD, Russian commanders are currently trying with increasing vehemence to advance in the Ukrainian-held part of the Donetsk region. It is said that individual exploratory attacks have turned into more concentrated attacks in the past three days.

In this way, the Russians would try to push the Ukrainian troops out of the always heavily contested area around Bakhmut. “There is a realistic chance that Russia will make local territorial gains,” write British intelligence experts. “However, Russia is unlikely to have enough untied troops in the area to achieve a significant breakthrough.” (smu/dpa)