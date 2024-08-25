Home policy

Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Ukraine is putting pressure on Putin’s soldiers and they are panicking. At Kursk, an armored personnel carrier crew destroyed its own vehicle. Everyday life in war.

Sudscha – “War is often portrayed in textbooks as a well-organized, albeit violent, maneuver in which opposing units attempt to achieve tactical and strategic goals,” writes Charles Schrader. The fact that both sides will almost certainly suffer losses among their own forces is not taken for granted, concludes the US Army lieutenant colonel in his study of “amicide,” the act of killing a friend. An everyday occurrence in the Ukraine war – as is now the case again in Kursk between two armored personnel carriers of Vladimir Putin’s invasion army.

The magazine Forbes is currently reporting that two Russian armored personnel carriers fired at each other in the battles for Kursk because a Russian armored personnel carrier had targeted a Ukrainian truck and had probably come into the line of fire of a camouflaged Russian armored personnel carrier. “The situation at the front remains unstable,” writes the Ukrainian analysis group Frontelligence Insight, which Forbes refers to.

Everyday life since the beginning of the war: Up to 60 percent of losses due to friendly fire

This was not an unusual situation throughout the entire war. In November of the first year of the war, the station n-tv reported that up to 60 percent of Russian troop losses since the end of the Russian offensive operations in Mariupol in mid-May could have been the fault of their own troops – this assumption was first expressed by the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its situation report at the time. However, reliable evidence is often lacking.

“More problematic than delays in the production of individual weapons systems is the inadequate level of digitalization of command, reconnaissance and communications systems in the Russian armed forces.”

Dying through fire from your own troops is actually part of everyday life in a war – fired grenades or cartridges make no difference. Christoph Birnbaum puts the reason for this in German Radio to “Field Marshal Chance”: “In the 19th century, the military thinker von Clausewitz always spoke of the ‘fog of war’. And by this he meant the many imponderables that occur on the battlefield and can throw even the best planning into disarray. But even today, in the age of joystick warriors, ‘smart bombs’ and remote-controlled drones, war in its extreme moments – in man-to-man combat – always reduces first and foremost to one thing: chaos.”

Birnbaum wrote this more than ten years ago – and in Ukraine it still applies. For both sides. Forbes is based on a video on X that shows a heated battle situation in the town of Russkaja Konopelka, six kilometers east of Sudscha – where the Ukrainian invasion forces claim to have gained a foothold on Russian territory. At least one armored Ukrainian Kozak-2 rolls into the town, according to ForbesPossibly a patrol or transport of the 54th or 61st Mechanized Brigade, as the magazine speculates – in any case, these are said to be the closest Ukrainian units in this region.

“Amicicide”, “friendly fire”, friendly fire: In Ukraine, a Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle (archive photo) is said to have destroyed a BMP-2 near Kursk. Due to pressure from the enemy or poor communication, the phenomenon is part of everyday life in every war. © IMAGO/Russian Defence Ministry

Accidental fire: Russian tank crew inflicts Putin’s next loss on himself

The Kozak drove into Russkaja Konopelka from the west along the main street of the village, heading for an intersection where a Russian armored personnel carrier was lying in wait, when at the same time a Russian BMP-2 tracked vehicle raced up from the road across it. The armored personnel carrier lying in wait was said to be a BMP-3, describes Forbes-Author David Axe describes the situation. Axe assigns the Russian vehicles to the 56th Russian Air Assault Regiment operating in the Kursk area.

In any case, the crew of the BMP-3 probably mistook the BMP-2 rolling towards them for an enemy vehicle, opened fire from its machine gun and set the BMP-2 ablaze, while the Kozak was apparently able to reverse quickly enough and retreat to its starting position. The magazine Newsweek had recently reported extensively on the shelling by its own troops – the “friendly fire”. A Russian SU-27, for example, may have fallen victim to its own anti-aircraft fire over Crimea at the end of March.

“Friendly fire”: Ukrainian counter-offensives have a clear impact on Putin’s troops

Newsweek refers to British intelligence speculation that Russian friendly fire is particularly common “after periods of Ukrainian action against Russian forces.” The British speculate that “the increased pressure and tension caused by fear of further Ukrainian action” is causing the Russians to apparently lose their heads. “This event and others, if confirmed, are likely to underline the lack of situational awareness and coordination between elements of the Russian armed forces, while also demonstrating the secondary impact of Ukrainian actions,” the report quotes Newsweek the British analyses.

The reason for the losses of the Russian troops lies, on the one hand, in the strength of the Ukrainian counter-offensives – pro-Russian military bloggers claim that the Russians themselves would panic during the offensive under pressure from Ukrainian troops, especially because in the Kursk area in particular many conscripts would fight without sufficient front-line experience. Other commentators see the Russians’ panic as being caused by their uncoordinated, sometimes chaotic retreat, where they sense massive resistance. Many analysts have criticized the Russian leadership style from the very beginning of the invasion.

In the online magazine War on the Rocks Michael Kofman and Rob Lee continue to give Ukraine’s occasional counter-offensives a good chance, because in the authors’ opinion the Russian occupiers are playing into their hands. “Given the troops available, the Russians are fighting too aggressively and too cockily,” they judge.

Kursk as a bad example: Friendly fire also a result of faulty Russian tactics

The Russian soldiers are probably also victims of the blindness to reality of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wanted to deploy a modern army against Ukraine but sent an outdated one – according to Margarete Klein for the think tank Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik: “More problematic than delays in the production of individual weapon systems is the inadequate level of digitalization of command, reconnaissance and communications systems in the Russian armed forces.” To put it simply, the Russians seem to act so blindly in combat that they can hardly distinguish friend from foe.

Forbes attributes the current collateral damage of the fighting to the Russian inability to move powerful troops to Kursk; many of the Russians fighting there are pro-Russian Chechens or young, poorly trained Russian conscripts. The better mechanized units are still in the east of Ukraine.

Firefighting of the future: far too fast for longer hesitation

As the magazine Soldier & Technology As reported in early July, the Spanish government is currently trying to integrate individual infantry soldiers into the digitalized environment of its own forces. In the future, each soldier will wear a “viewfinder” in a kind of eye patch, which enables various functions using augmented reality, such as Soldier & Technology writes: for example, “to visualize the path to be taken and the position of one’s comrades and to receive various tactical clues about threats and identified targets”.

This display above one eye is also linked to the weapon’s aiming optics, so that the soldier only has to guide his weapon around an obstacle to be able to safely assess the situation. At the same time, the weapon and helmet display are synchronized to detect friend or foe in order to prevent friendly fire – the system is expected to be ready for series production in 2030. However, war on foot or in an armored vehicle is too fast to hesitate for long and remains stuck in anachronistic rules.

Ultimately, victory will be decided by better training and leadership culture in the armed forces, which allows the troops to act flexibly and independently in combat, says Björn Schulz in the Bundeswehr podcast InquiredAccording to the Brigadier General and Head of the Armoured Troops School of the German Armoured Forces in Munster, the “age-old principle in firefighting still applies: whoever shoots faster and hits better, wins”.