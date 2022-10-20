Home page politics

Germany is one of those countries that massively supports Ukraine in the war. Russia’s ambassador speaks about the impact and the government’s change of course.

Moscow/Berlin – A large part of the local population only realized this in the summer of 2022: the economic supremacy of German industry is largely based on the fact that the Federal Republic has been able to obtain cheap energy from its ally Russia for decades.

However, the German economic miracle seems to be heading towards its end: The energy crisis, which was largely caused by the Ukraine war, is creating existential fears in German companies and the population. To date, the confrontation in Ukraine, which has degenerated into a global economic war, is apparently not only forcing the Russian Federation to its knees: Germany’s status as a driving economic force is also at stake.

Ukraine war: Russia’s ambassador over Germany – “Red line crossed”

The sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries mark a milestone in this turning point. They go hand in hand with supplying arms to Ukraine to defend against Russian troops. In Germany, the question is constantly being raised as to whether the Bundeswehr should also send heavy equipment to the army of the Kiev government – but so far with a clear no.

On the other side is Russia, whose confrontation with Ukraine and the largest NATO force, the USA, is keeping the world in suspense. The relationship with Germany has also cooled down rapidly within a few months – and that’s a friendly way of putting it. The Russian Ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, has now commented on the turning point in the shadow of the Ukraine conflict. The 69-year-old has been representing the interests of the Russian Federation in Berlin since 2018 – and unlike his Ukraine counterpart Andrei Melnyk, who was recently recalled, did not attract public attention with impulsive statements.

Nechayev spoke about the relationship between Russia and Germany in an interview with the Tass agency. According to him, the Federal Republic would have “crossed a red line” in view of the historical responsibility towards his country with the arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Russia: “German weapons in Ukraine are also used against civilians”

“The deadly weapons made in Germany and supplied to the Kiev regime are used not only against Russian soldiers, but also against civilians,” says Nechayev. The ambassador believes that the traffic light coalition should never have taken such a step because of Russia’s contribution to German reunification.

There are also accusations that Germany is taking a tough stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while condoning similar global conflicts. “For decades, Berlin has refrained from sending weapons, especially heavy military equipment, to armed conflict zones. (…) Practice has only changed now and only in relation to Russia,” emphasizes Nechayev, describing the coalition government’s decision as a “serious mistake”.

The studied Germanist did not add a suspected reason for the German change of course. However, about the consequences, Sergey Nechayev says: “Of course, such a turn can not help but have an extremely negative impact on our bilateral relations and prospects for their development.”

Germany recently delivered an air defense system to Ukraine for the first time that is not yet in use by the Bundeswehr itself:

Ukraine war: Russian ambassador condemns ‘uncontrolled weapon pumping’

Russia’s lobbyists in Berlin warn that “uncontrolled arms pumping by Ukraine in violation of international arms trade and export control rules” will only prolong the conflict – and result in destruction, civilian casualties and “further destabilization of the situation in Europe, including Germany itself”. be.

According to Nechayev, a large part of the weapons systems supplied would also end up on the black market – and in the hands of “terrorist groups”. The “deadly systems” are said to be offered even on the dark web. Finally, the diplomat appealed to Germany: One hopes that “common sense” will prevail – “but so far we have only heard of plans for more and more German arms deliveries to Ukraine”.

