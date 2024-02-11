Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Press Split

Russia's air force is weakened after a Ukrainian attack in Crimea. Nevertheless, there are numerous new drone attacks. News ticker about the Ukraine war.

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine and its allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Sevastopol – A strike by Ukraine against the Russian Belbek air base on the Crimean peninsula could have serious consequences for Russia. This is what the British secret service writes in a current situation assessment on X (formerly Twitter). The attack hit the bunker of a radar control system that coordinates the Russian army's air force. The Ukrainian attack could potentially cause pilots in Russia's air force to make mistakes, it is said.

Russian fighter jets land at Belbek air base in Crimea. © Sergei Malgavko/Imago

“It is almost certain that Russia’s ability to coordinate its activities in the Black Sea region is declining,” writes the British Ministry of Defense about the serious attack on the Russian radar system in Crimea. Although the Russian Defense Ministry claimed after the attack on January 31 that it had prevented the Ukrainian attack in Crimea and shot down all 20 of Ukraine's missiles, at least the radar site bunker was apparently hit. It is said that the burden on the already heavily used combat aircraft fleet will increase even further.

The airfield is actually considered to be well defended against Ukraine attacks during the war

The Russian Air Force is extremely dependent on ground control stations to coordinate its resources and attacks, the intelligence report added. If Ukraine succeeds in carrying out more such attacks in Crimea, the British say this would certainly have an even more massive impact on Russia's pilots.

The Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post reported after the attack “perhaps the most ambitious and complex Ukrainian airstrike of the war to date.” The Belbek military air base is the most developed and supposedly best defended Russian air base in the Black Sea region.

Ukraine reports new Russian drone attacks

But Russia's airstrikes in… Ukraine war In the meantime, they are not letting up: Ukraine reported dozens of Russian drone attacks again on Sunday night. Of the total of 45 projectiles, 40 were blocked in different parts of the country, the Ukrainian Air Force announced on Sunday morning (February 11). The regions affected were Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kiev, among others.

In Kiev, which is well equipped with air defense systems thanks to Western help, all drones could have been shot down in time, it was said. According to the authorities, there were no casualties or damage there. There was initially no information regarding the attacks on other parts of the country.

Seven people dead in Kharkiv – Ukraine declares a day of mourning in the war against Russia

Meanwhile, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a day of mourning was declared for Sunday after a serious attack. On Saturday night, a total of seven people were killed in Kharkiv when combat drones hit a fuel depot and set numerous residential buildings on fire. A family with three children was also among the dead. Her story also caused horror outside Ukraine.