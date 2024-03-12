Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Press Split

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees reason for confidence at the front. But he warns of new difficulties and comments on Macron's push for French troops in Ukraine.

Kiev – Volodymyr Zelenskyj faces battle at the front after recent Ukrainian defeats Russia again reason for confidence in the ongoing bloody Ukraine war: “The situation is much better than in the last three months,” he told the French broadcaster on Monday BFMTV. He had just come from a military meeting and could say: “The situation is much better than in the last three months.”

In his evening video speech, Zelensky said: “The Russian advance has been stopped.” The opposing army is currently losing a large number of soldiers. According to Ukraine, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died so far, and the UN estimates that 10,000 civilians have also died. On March 12, the Ukrainian General Staff estimated that a total of 425,890 servicemen and women from Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine war have lost their lives.

Because of Russia's long-range weapons: Zelensky warns of deterioration of the situation at the front in the Ukraine war

“Because of the lack of artillery ammunition, the air blockade, Russian long-range weapons and the high density of Russian drones,” his country had difficulties. “In a month or a week” the difficulties could return if Ukraine was not provided with sufficient support, Zelensky told BMFTV. In mid-February, the Ukrainian army had to withdraw from the completely destroyed city of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region. Since then, heavy fighting has continued in the region.

The Russian army did not conquer Avdiivka, Zelensky said, but contented itself with “completely destroying” the city and then returning. The fall of Avdiivka is related to the lack of long-range weapons, where the enemy is superior to Ukraine. “They are 20 kilometers ahead of us,” he estimated.

Zelensky: “As long as Ukraine holds, the French army can stay on French territory”

The French president's latest move was also on the French TV station BMFTV Emmanuel Macron Topic that does not want to exclude French troops in Ukraine. at the beginning of March Macron even drew a concrete scenario, in which French soldiers could be deployed in Ukraine: For example, if Russia were to advance on Kiev or Odessa. Both the French military minister and the opposition have already contradicted Macron on the matter.

Zelensky said that he could understand Macron's statement. He would like to “discuss Macron’s idea in more detail” when Macron visits Ukraine. But he also said to France: “Your children will not die in Ukraine” because they don't need fighting soldiers, but trainers and technical staff from NATO countries. The fact that Macron doesn't want to rule anything out has to do with what the Russian President is doing Wladimir Putin plan even further. “As long as Ukraine holds, the French army can stay on French territory. But if Putin attacks a NATO country, the situation will be different,” Zelensky said. (cat)