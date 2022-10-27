Ex-Foreign Minister of Norway Søreide: restoration of Russian bases in the Arctic has become a challenge for NATO

Former Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide called Russia’s actions in the Arctic, including rebuilding naval bases and restarting the defense system, a challenge for NATO. His words leads Yle magazine.

She noted that relations between Moscow and other countries of the region are destroyed, and are unlikely to be able to reach the level before 2014. Information about the situation in the Arctic region comes from intelligence, since there are no direct channels of communication between states.

“Most of the Russian nuclear weapons are located on the Kola Peninsula, and Russia has restarted its defense system. This is a strategic challenge, including for NATO,” Søreide emphasized.

Earlier, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov said that Oslo’s actions only prolong the special military operation in Ukraine. According to him, NATO has increased its activity in the North of Europe and the Arctic, including in Norway, which destabilizes the military-political situation.