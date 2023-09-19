Therapist Romasov: people who work at night need to sleep in the morning in a dark bedroom

General practitioner Ivan Romasov called on Russians who work at night to establish a daytime sleep schedule to maintain their health. This and some of his other recommendations leads publication aif.ru.

Romasov emphasized that when working at night, the duration of rest in the morning should be from seven to nine hours – this is necessary to replenish strength. At the same time, a person needs to create conditions for quality daytime sleep. The doctor noticed that sunlight interferes with a good night’s sleep, since it acts as an alarm clock for the body. Depending on the intensity of light, photoreceptors on the retina of the eye send signals to the brain, resulting in the production of various hormones and substances that keep a person awake, he explained.

To avoid health problems, Romasov advised people who work at night to sleep in a dark bedroom or use a special sleep mask. He called turning off gadgets and phones and using earplugs, if necessary, as another way to stay healthy when working at night.

Also, according to the therapist, it is necessary to normalize the work process. Waking at night should be accompanied by bright light, and it is better to take the main meal before starting work. During the night shift, Romasov recommended eating small portions and giving preference to vegetables, fruits and whole grains. In addition, it is imperative to maintain water balance in the body.

On weekends, the doctor advised not to forget about physical activity and to restore strength, take vitamin D, magnesium and other vitamins and microelements.

Previously, Japanese scientists from Hiroshima University proposed a new optimal sleep strategy that will help counteract fatigue and drowsiness during a 16-hour shift. According to the study, two short periods of sleep are better for drowsiness than one two-hour nap.