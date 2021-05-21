The former departmental dormitories are planned to be used for temporary residence in need of better living conditions. The corresponding bill is being prepared by the State Duma Committee on Housing Policy and Housing and Communal Services, Izvestia writes.

As told to the publication in the committee, consideration of the bill on the former departmental hostels in the second reading is scheduled for the near future. “We will propose to introduce a simplified procedure for the transfer of departmental hostels to municipalities. And then they will be able to use them, among other things, as a maneuverable fund, ”said Sergei Pakhomov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Housing Policy.

A maneuverable fund is a housing in which it is possible to temporarily resettle those in need of apartments by concluding social rental agreements with them. According to the deputies, today in Russia there are more than 200 former departmental dormitories in private ownership. Most of them are worn out by 30–85 percent. The owners of such buildings often charge overpriced residents for the maintenance of common property, since such objects are not subject to the norms of the Housing Code.

The bill assumes that residents of hostels will pay for rent, maintenance and current repairs of common property, for utilities, but not for major repairs. At the same time, the size of tariffs will not exceed the values ​​established by the Housing Code. If the buildings are privatized, and the dwelling has been provided to citizens before, lease agreements will be concluded with them in accordance with the Civil Code.

Thus, the deputies intend, among other things, to protect the rights of citizens occupying rooms in hostels privatized by enterprises. They usually settled on premises prior to privatization, in the early 1990s.

Earlier, in April, there were named ways to get a free apartment in Russia. A citizen who has a confirmed status of poor and in need of better housing conditions has the right to receive housing from the state free of charge under a social rental agreement, experts recalled. In addition, judges and military personnel, doctors and teachers in rural areas, citizens living in dilapidated apartments and houses, orphans and veterans can apply for free real estate.

