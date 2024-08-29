Expert Bystro urged Russians with kidney disease to give up carrots

People with kidney disease should avoid eating carrots, said Dmitry Bystrov, associate professor of the Department of Food Industry, Hotel Business and Service at ROSBIOTEKH University. In a comment for RIA Novosti An expert explained how this popular product can be harmful for kidney disease.

Bystrov explained that carrots contain vitamin A, which is essential for the heart, immunity and eyes. They also contain antioxidants, which help fight stress.

However, despite its benefits, the specialist urged people with kidney disease to consume the product with caution. According to Bystrov, the potassium contained in the root vegetable can harm such people. He also recommended diabetics to consume carrots in moderation, as they contain sugar.

Earlier, nutritionist Elena Solomatina warned that eating carrots can change skin color. She explained that carrots contain beta-carotene, which is why the juice of this vegetable was once used instead of self-tanner.