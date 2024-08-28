Doctor Ostrovskaya: increased swelling can appear against the background of a number of diseases

Endocrinologist, specialist in preventive and anti-age medicine at the European Medical Center (EMC) Elena Ostrovskaya said that increased swelling can appear against the background of a number of diseases. The specialist warned about possible diseases associated with swelling in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The expert explained that increased swelling in a person can signal that the person also suffers from heart failure. “In this case, our main muscle does not cope with its work and does not pump blood around the body effectively enough. Because of this, excess fluid occurs. In this case, swelling, as a rule, occurs in the upper and lower extremities,” Ostrovskaya explained.

Edema may indicate hypothyroidism – decreased thyroid function. In this case, the swelling is general – on the arms, legs, the whole body and face. Kidney disease can also be the cause of swelling. In patients with these ailments, swelling most often appears on the face and in the first half of the day. Another reason is the inflammatory process. In this case, the permeability of capillaries – thin vessels – increases, fluid penetrates into the tissues and accumulates there Elena Ostrovskayaendocrinologist, specialist in preventive and anti-age medicine at the European Medical Center (EMC)

In addition, according to her, swelling may be associated with an allergic reaction, lymphostasis, liver cirrhosis, and protein production disorders. Swelling may also be explained by varicose veins of the lower extremities: in these cases, according to her, the legs swell, and the swelling may be asymmetrical, the endocrinologist emphasized.

“Swelling can also be associated with deep vein thrombosis. This disease is often associated with varicose veins of the lower extremities, but thrombosis can also occur in a person without obvious signs of varicose veins. In this case, swelling can be one-sided. With deep vein thrombosis, swelling is most often accompanied by pain in the lower extremities and redness in this area,” the specialist added.

At the same time, she noted that swelling can be “harmless” and not be associated with pathological processes in the body.

Swelling can be a consequence of eating a lot of foods high in carbohydrates, salty and spicy foods, especially if it happens in the evening. People who often eat simple carbohydrates and eat a lot of sweets and flour often look pasty – with swelling of the skin. In some patients, swelling is caused by dairy products Elena Ostrovskayaendocrinologist, specialist in preventive and anti-age medicine at the European Medical Center (EMC)

