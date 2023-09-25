“Rabota.ru”: Russians with higher education want a salary of 177.9 thousand rubles

Russians with higher education, on average, would like to receive a salary that is 34 percent higher than those who did not graduate from a university. This is evidenced by the results of a study of the job search service “Rabota.ru”, which is available to “Lenta.ru”.

Thus, applicants with a higher education diploma on average see an ideal salary of 177.9 thousand rubles per month, while Russians without higher education dream of a salary of 133.2 thousand rubles.

At the same time, the biggest difference in salary expectations is observed in the beauty industry. Russians with a “crust” would like to receive 254.1 thousand rubles a month, without it – 67 thousand rubles (a difference of 3.8 times). The desired salaries in the IT and telecoms sector are also very different – 248.5 thousand rubles versus 137.6 thousand (a difference of 80 percent).

Related materials:

Legal specialists with higher education would like to earn 75 percent more than their colleagues without a diploma (161.2 thousand rubles versus 90 thousand). In the catering sector, the difference is 64 percent (140.7 thousand versus 85.9), in retail and trade – 33 percent (150.6 thousand rubles versus 113 thousand), and in construction – 32 percent (204.1 thousand rubles versus 154.4 thousand).

Experts also named areas in which a college degree does not affect salary expectations. Thus, applicants with a design diploma would like a salary 13 percent lower than those who do not have a diploma (158.3 versus 181.4 thousand rubles). In the sphere of personal services, Russians without higher education would like a salary 36 percent more than those with a “crust” (88.3 thousand versus 137.5).

The survey was conducted in September 2023, five thousand economically active Russians took part in it. The survey involved residents of all cities in the country over 18 years of age.

Earlier it became known that 75 percent of Russians were ready to stay in a job they didn’t like for the sake of a high salary. It also turned out that cash bonuses and bonuses (46 percent), career prospects (44 percent) and praise from the manager (38 percent) can keep employees in an unloved workplace.